Down on lookout for new senior football manager as Paddy Tally's reign comes to an end

Down GAA are on the lookout for a new senior football manager, after Paddy Tally's three-year term has come to an end.

The Mourne County's season ended two weeks ago with an Ulster Championship preliminary round defeat to Donegal, two weeks after they retained their Division 2 status with a relegation play-off win over Laois.

Tally spent three years in charge of the Ulster side, but Down confirmed on Thursday night they are now parting ways.

"Nowadays, it takes a bigger team to support a team," said Tally.

"The last three years have brought unexpected challenges to each and every one of us.

"Despite everything, I am confident that Down GAA has much reason to be hopeful. With the team, we secured their position in Division 2 and continued the process of rebuilding. We have not achieved as much this year as we would have wanted, but in maintaining our league status, the team perhaps achieved more than many predicted, and I hope they can push on from here.

"I am very grateful to the players with whom I have worked in the last three seasons and to their clubs and families. I will always have a connection and an abiding personal respect for Down GAA."

Tally becomes the third intercounty football manager to leave their role this season, after Mike Quirke and Padraic Davis stepped down in Laois and Longford respectively.

