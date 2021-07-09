Mayo GAA working with HSE on 'Covid-19 related queries' ahead of Connacht Championship semi-final against Leitrim

Mayo GAA are working with the health service "on a number of COVID-19 related queries" regarding members of their senior football panel, ahead of Sunday's Connacht Championship semi-final against Leitrim.

The county board released a statement on Friday morning, indicating that issues have arisen but preparations for Sunday remain on track.

"Mayo GAA are currently working with the HSE on a number of COVID-19 related queries amongst members of the county senior football panel," they said.

"Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday's Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim."

It is not yet clear whether Sunday's meeting at MacHale Park, Castlebar is under threat.

Galway await the winners in the Connacht final on July 25.

Last winter, the Sligo senior footballers were forced to pull out of the championship after Covid-19 cases within their panel, while the Wexford hurlers saw their National League meeting with Kilkenny postponed by a week after three of their players tested positive in May.