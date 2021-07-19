Ulster Football Championship final between Tyrone and Monaghan moved to Croke Park to facilitate bigger crowd

Tyrone and Monaghan will face off for the Anglo-Celt Cup

The 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Tyrone and Monaghan has been moved to Croke Park to facilitate greater crowd numbers.

The meeting of the Red Hands and the Farney County will be the first time the decider will have been held outside of the province since 2008.

It will be held at 4pm on Saturday, July 31. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 1.

The move follows a similar switch from Connacht GAA, who are staging Mayo vs Galway at HQ this Sunday.

3:30 Peter Canavan and Billy Joe Padden debate the merits of moving the Connacht and Ulster finals to HQ Peter Canavan and Billy Joe Padden debate the merits of moving the Connacht and Ulster finals to HQ

"Following a meeting of Ulster CCC this evening, it has been agreed that the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship final will be played in Croke Park on Saturday, July 31 at 4pm," read a statement on Monday.

No capacity has been confirmed, with at least 18,000 expected, the numbers which were in attendance at Croke Park on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Ulster Senior Football Championship final between @monaghangaa and @TyroneGAALive will take place at Croke Park on Saturday 31st July at 4pm. #Ulster2021 pic.twitter.com/k1ssJUyfbM — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) July 19, 2021

Tyrone and Monaghan qualified for the final after wins over Donegal and Armagh respectively.

2:25 Highlights of Monaghan's dramatic victory over Armagh Highlights of Monaghan's dramatic victory over Armagh

Meanwhile, the U20 final has been postponed, after the death of Monaghan captain Brendán Óg Duffy.

"Ulster CCC also considered a request from Monaghan GAA to postpone the EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Football Championship Final, which had been scheduled for this Saturday, due to the tragic death of their team captain, Brendan Óg Duffy. Ulster CCC have acceded to this request and this game has been rescheduled for Friday, July 30, in Athletic Grounds, Armagh."