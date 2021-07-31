Tyrone 0-16 Monaghan 0-15: Red Hands regain Anglo-Celt Cup with narrow Ulster final win over Farney County

Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane celebrate with the Anglo-Celt Cup

Tyrone are Ulster champions for the first time since 2017, after a hard-fought 0-16 to 0-15 win over Monaghan at Croke Park.

The Red Hands dominated the first half, and showed their dogged determination after the break, despite a Monaghan purple patch in the third quarter.

The Anglo-Celt Cup returns to the county after a four-year wait, as they progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Michael McKernan of Tyrone in action against Micheál Bannigan of Monaghan

After the high-scoring drama in the semi-finals, the action was initially largely underwhelming. Monaghan opened with a flat display. and spent much of the first half just about staying in touch.

Tyrone got their noses in front, with Matthew Donnelly, Mark Bradley and Darren McCurry all kicking eye-catching scores.

Two points from Jack McCarron kept the Farney County in the contest, but they were struggling to break down an impressive defence, with Conor McManus largely subdued. The Tyrone movement and kicking game was causing Seamus McEnaney's charges real headaches, as they stretched ahead as the half wore on.

Despite not being at their best, Tyrone looked to be in cruise control at the break, leading 0-11 to 0-6.

Mark Bradley was lively in the first half

But Monaghan came flying out of the traps in the second half. They scored six of the next seven points, and the Red Hands looked to have no answer.

Remarkably, Jack McCarron levelled the contest in the 49th minute.

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan needed to swing the momentum, and looked to their bench. 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane was introduced, and made an immediate impact with Tyrone's first point in 12 minutes to nudge his side ahead, 0-13 to 0-12 at the water break.

It was then the Farney County who experienced a lull, going 15 minutes without a score. During that time, Peter Harte and Darren McCurry edged Tyrone three points into the lead.

Monaghan did respond with points from Conor Boyle and Kieran Duffy, but a McCurry score from a mark eventually saw them home.

Kerry await the Ulster champs in the All-Ireland semi-final, where Tyrone will be looking to atone for their 16-point hammering at Fitzgerald Stadium last month.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan (0-1), Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey (0-1); Niall Sludden (0-1), Kieran McGeary (0-1), Peter Harte (0-1); Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Conor McKenna, Michael O'Neill, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1m), Matthew Donnelly (0-3, 0-1f), Mark Bradley (0-2).

Subs: Niall Kelly for Michael O'Neill (18th minute), Cathal McShane (0-1) for Brian Kennedy (46th minute), Darragh Canavan for Conn Kilpatrick (55th minute), Ronan O'Neill for Mark Bradley (66th minute).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-2, 0-2f); Kieran Duffy (0-1), Conor Boyle (0-1), Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell, Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie; Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle (0-1); Stephen O'Hanlon, Aaron Mulligan, Micheál Bannigan; Conor McCarthy (0-2), Jack McCarron (0-3, 0-1m), Conor McManus (0-4, 0-3f).

Subs: Shane Carey for Aaron Mulligan (31st minute), Niall Kearns for Karl O'Connell (half-time), Colin Walshe (0-1, 0-1m) for Darren Hughes (half-time), Kieran Hughes for Stephen O'Hanlon (55th minute), Andrew Woods for Conor McCarthy (63rd minute).