Kieran McGeeney to remain as Armagh senior football manager in 2022
Armagh GAA have elected to give Kieran McGeeney another year as manager of their senior footballers. McGeeney has been in charge of the Orchard County since his appointment in late 2014.
Last Updated: 03/08/21 9:57pm
Kieran McGeeney will return for an eighth year as Armagh senior football manager in 2022.
The 2002 All-Ireland winning captain has been at the helm in the Orchard County since the start of the 2015 season, and the county board have handed him another season.
NEWS: Kieran McGeeney ratified for 2022— armagh_gaa (@Armagh_GAA) August 3, 2021
At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the AG and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season.
In 2019, Armagh CC agreed to a 2-year term with the option of a one-year extension. pic.twitter.com/R8hKpdSAy4
Armagh enjoyed a positive 2021 season, impressing in Division 1 of the National League and retaining their top-tier status with a relegation play-off win over Roscommon.
After an Ulster Championship quarter-final win over Antrim, they became unstuck at the penultimate stage in the northern province in a dramatic 4-17 to 2-21 defeat to Monaghan.
"At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the Athletic Grounds and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season," read a statement on Tuesday evening.
"In 2019, Armagh CC agreed to a two-year term with the option of a one-year extension."
Former Kildare boss McGeeney is the second longest serving intercounty manager in Ireland at present, behind Clare's Colm Collins.