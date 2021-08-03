Kieran McGeeney to remain as Armagh senior football manager in 2022

McGeeney will be hoping to build on a positive 2021 season

Kieran McGeeney will return for an eighth year as Armagh senior football manager in 2022.

The 2002 All-Ireland winning captain has been at the helm in the Orchard County since the start of the 2015 season, and the county board have handed him another season.

NEWS: Kieran McGeeney ratified for 2022

At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the AG and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season.



In 2019, Armagh CC agreed to a 2-year term with the option of a one-year extension. pic.twitter.com/R8hKpdSAy4 — armagh_gaa (@Armagh_GAA) August 3, 2021

Armagh enjoyed a positive 2021 season, impressing in Division 1 of the National League and retaining their top-tier status with a relegation play-off win over Roscommon.

After an Ulster Championship quarter-final win over Antrim, they became unstuck at the penultimate stage in the northern province in a dramatic 4-17 to 2-21 defeat to Monaghan.

Highlights of Monaghan's epic Ulster semi-final win over Armagh Highlights of Monaghan's epic Ulster semi-final win over Armagh

"At the first physical meeting in over a year, Armagh County Committee met outdoors at the Athletic Grounds and agreed to ratify Kieran McGeeney for the 2022 season," read a statement on Tuesday evening.

"In 2019, Armagh CC agreed to a two-year term with the option of a one-year extension."

Former Kildare boss McGeeney is the second longest serving intercounty manager in Ireland at present, behind Clare's Colm Collins.