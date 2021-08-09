Tyrone vs Kerry and All-Ireland final postponed after Covid-19 outbreak in Ulster champions' panel

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry has been postponed, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Ulster champions' panel.

The match will now be played on Saturday, August 21, one day before the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final.

It also means that the All-Ireland final has been moved back six days, from Sunday August 29 to Saturday September 4.

"This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel," read a GAA statement.

"The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1:30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance [of 24,000].

"The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks."

Four Tyrone players along with joint-manager Feargal Logan were forced to miss the Ulster final victory over Monaghan due to Covid-19. Issues remained within the panel, and all members were since tested, with further positive results arising which led the GAA to Monday afternoon's decision.

In a statement, Tyrone GAA welcomed the postponement:

"We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture vs Kerry for 6 days. We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern."

Statement From Tyrone GAA

We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture V. Kerry for 6 days.

We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) August 9, 2021

Dublin vs Mayo in the first semi-final this weekend remains unaffected, and will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm Saturday.