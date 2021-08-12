Dublin vs Mayo predictions: Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy make their calls ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin and Mayo are set for their 10th championship meeting since 2012

The first All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final of 2021 promises to be a cracker.

Dublin were less than convincing during their Leinster campaign as they claimed an 11th consecutive Delaney Cup title, but Dessie Farrell's charges are widely expected to find their A-game for the meeting with their old rivals.

Meanwhile, Mayo impressed in their Connacht decider with a second-half storm which blew Galway away.

But who will come out on top?

Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy previewed the contest and made their predictions on Inside The Game.

Peter Canavan: "For me it's Dublin. I expect once again for Mayo to put it up to them, to ask serious questions of Dublin. But I expect one man to spring to life, who by his standards has had a poor season so far, and that's Con O'Callaghan.

"I was listening to Paddy Andrews last week, and he said if he has one Dublin player who he has no doubts about whatsoever, about his mentality coming into this game, it's Con O'Callaghan. He's a big-game player.

"So I would worry if I was a Mayo supporter, because he'll be chomping at the bit and he'll be keen to make a statement.

Dublin saw off Kildare in the Leinster final

"Brian Fenton, a bit similar, there's so much more left in him. The challenge for him now, is Matthew Ruane now the best midfielder in the country? That will irk Brian Fenton and I would imagine you would get a big performance out of him.

"Up front, I just can't see Mayo hurting Dublin enough, if they're going to get the better of them.

"Competitive, hard fought, but Dublin to win it."

Mayo retained the Nestor Cup with an impressive second-half display against Galway

Kieran Donaghy: "I can't see past Dublin until someone comes up and beats them. If Mayo are to have a chance, they can't concede early. They have done this in big games in the past, conceding an early goal and putting themselves on the back foot. They did it last year in the All-Ireland final. They were picking the ball out of the net after 10 seconds.

"So they're going to have to be really solid, and draw this into a bit of a battle, and hope that their energy and their legs and that bit of hunger will carry them over the line. Unfortunately for them, I don't think that will happen.

"I think Dublin will be ruthless. I think they'll get ahead, and we'll see them like they've done to Kildare, Meath and Wexford, they'll choke the life out of the game, they'll win by five or six points and they'll be getting ready for an All-Ireland final going for seven in a row."

Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm Saturday.