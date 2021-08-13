Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh senior football manager after two years at the helm

McMenamin will not return for a third year in charge

Ryan McMenamin has stepped down as Fermanagh senior football manager after two years at the helm.

The former Tyrone star took over from Rory Gallagher after the 2019 season, having worked under the Donegal native. He was originally appointed on a three-year term.

During his tenure the Erne County suffered relegation to Division 3 of the National League in 2020 and failed to bounce back in 2021, falling to Offaly in a promotion play-off.

They suffered championship defeats to Down and Monaghan over the past two campaigns.

The Erne County have failed to win a championship match since reaching the 2018 Ulster final

"We have been notified last night by Ryan McMenamin that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh senior football team manager," read a Fermanagh GAA statement.

"Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Ryan and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"We wish Ryan and all members of his backroom team every success for the future."

McMenamin becomes the fifth senior intercounty football manager to step down after exiting the 2021 championship, following the departures of Terry Hyland, Paddy Tally, Mike Quirke and Padraic Davis.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues on Saturday, with Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.