Kerry vs Tyrone and All-Ireland final postponed once more as Covid-19 saga rumbles on

The GAA has announced that the All-Ireland semi-final has been pushed back another week in order to facilitate Tyrone's participation.

The tie, which was originally due to take place on Sunday August 15, was postponed by a week due to Covid-19 cases in the Ulster champions' panel.

On Saturday, the Red Hands' county board announced they would be unable to fulfil the revised fixture.

The GAA confirmed on Sunday evening that it has been delayed by another week, with the All-Ireland final now set for Saturday, September 11.

"Following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm arrangements for the concluding stages of the 2021 Football Championship," read a statement.

"The second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

"This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

"The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements.

"Times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

The Sky Sports panel discussed the latest in the Tyrone-Kerry saga after the Red Hands said they were unable to fulfil next week's fixture

Mayo await the winners of Kerry vs Tyrone, after the Westerners defeated Dublin in the first semi-final.

After the win over Dublin, Mayo boss James Horan said the Connacht winners will cope with any delay.

"We just adapt," he said.

"It's probably not ideal prep. A game every two weeks is great. Two or three weeks. We just adapt. Conor Finn, our S&C guy will set up the sessions, to optimise it and we'll just get on with it, whatever it is."