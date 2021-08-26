Kerry vs Tyrone predictions: Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan look ahead to the All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry ran out comprehensive winners when the sides met in the National League earlier in the summer

Who will join Mayo in the 2021 All-Ireland final?

Kerry and Tyrone will finally face off on Saturday afternoon, with the Munster and Ulster champions vying for a spot in the decider.

But who will progress?

Two greats from the respective counties, Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan joined Inside The Game to preview the contest and make their predictions.

🟢🟡How will the delay impact Kerry?



📺Tune into Inside The Game on Sky Sports Arena now! pic.twitter.com/41hRVxmGNs — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) August 25, 2021

Kieran Donaghy: "It's hard to call. Just from the point of view, it's hard to know where Tyrone and their key players have been at over the last number of weeks, how badly they have been affected.

"But if you take it on the point of view that they're going to come and most of them are fully fit, it's going to be a really tight game. I'd be hoping that Kerry's bench and their attacking options off the bench.

"In this game in 2019, the score was 1-18 to 0-18 in favour of Kerry in a really tight game, when Kerry looked in trouble at half-time. The difference in that game was Kerry brought on Tommy Walsh, and he was a great outlet for the Kerry middle-third players, that they could hit him with balls. He started bringing Killian Spillane and David Clifford into the game. The boys found their scores a little easier to come by.

"I think Kerry might nick it by two or three points, with Tommy Walsh and Killian Spillane, and the likes of Micheál Burns coming off the bench to add real punch to that Kerry attack late on."

Do the Kingdom possess greater depth?

Peter Canavan: "I'm not sure about it being a hard game to call, Kieran! The bookies have Kerry 1/7 to win this!

"I think simply Tyrone have too much ground to catch up on Kerry. The situation with Covid hasn't helped things. People are in the dark about where a number of players stand.

"I would certainly like to think Tyrone will be competitive, I would be extremely disappointed if they're not. But I agree with Kieran, they do have the stronger bench. If both teams play to their full potential, I still think Kerry are going to win. So Kerry by a couple of points, for me."

Watch Kerry vs Tyrone live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm Saturday.