Padraig Hampsey looking to lead with actions rather than words as Tyrone captain eyes All-Ireland crown

Pádraig Hampsey will lead Tyrone into Saturday's All-Ireland final

When Padraig Hampsey was handed the Tyrone captaincy at the start of the 2021 season, he took it in his stride.

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan approached the Coalisland man about taking on the role, and while it was a source of pride, the proposition did not overwhelm him.

"I remember they pulled me to the side and they explained they were putting me in a new role," Hampsey explained.

"It was a very proud moment for myself. To be taking the role from the likes of Mattie Donnelly, who I've learned a lot off as a captain and is still a great leader to this day. I've learned an awful lot from him as a player as well. It was massive for myself and I'm very thankful to Brian and Feargal for it."

Hampsey lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup earlier this summer

He wants to do his talking on the pitch, and does not have a speech prepared should he become just the third ever Red Hands captain to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

"The likes of the speeches and stuff, you'd only be worrying about them on the day," he outlined. "You'd just be worrying about performing and doing the county proud.

"As a captain, I'm not really that type of person. I like leading by example and that's the way I like to go about my business.

"I'll worry about going out to do my best for the county and all the lads will be the same. It will take a massive effort against a great Mayo side."

Hampsey wants to do his talking on the field

The dust has now settled on the stunning semi-final win over Kerry, and Hampsey feels they benefited from the tough Ulster final meeting with Monaghan.

"The battle we had with Monaghan that day stood to us a bit," he said.

"Monaghan came at us in that second half and threw everything at it and thankfully the lads dug deep and we got across the line. Looking back on the game [against Kerry], it was probably the same situation where at times it felt like we were across the line and Kerry kept coming at us.

"But again we didn't panic and we knew we had a job to do. When we went five up in extra-time, we probably did get a bit complacent but we knew we had to get the win and thankfully we did.

"It's starting to sink in. Driving up to training [last week], seeing the flags and the bunting up, it sinks in that bit more. When the final whistle went, your emotions just left you and you were just drained because it took so much out of the body to beat a great Kerry team. We're just thankful we did that."

