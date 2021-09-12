Mayo defeat is disappointing, but not fatal: James Horan rues another missed opportunity

Horan lamented a missed opportunity Horan lamented a missed opportunity

Mayo will come back. They always do.

They have now lost 11 consecutive All-Ireland finals since their last triumph.

James Horan knows all about their final heartache. He was involved in two defeats as a player, and now four as a manager.

But he knows there is the spirit within his camp to bounce back.

"There's been huge changes throughout the year, and we've had significant injuries, etc. The resolve the guys showed throughout the year, they kept it going and kept driving forward, we're immensely proud of them, they're a credit to the county and brilliant to work with," he told Sky Sports after the final defeat to Tyrone.

"We really enjoyed our year, training together, so today is disappointing but by no way fatal."

So what is his message to this team going forward?

"Learn. Keep learning. We've got to learn a lot more. We've learned in every game we played this year, so we've got to take learnings from that. But certainly to keep their heads high."

Another opportunity has slipped away for the Westerners. Despite a fast start, they were bettered by Tyrone all over the field. Coughing up possession at crucial stages was costly.

"We didn't play like we can today," Horan lamented. "We gave away a lot of turnovers in the first half. They were crazy turnovers. But we were only two down at half-time, still not playing anything like we can.

"We had the penalty to go a point up in the second half, and we missed that. Soon after, Tyrone got a score and they managed the game out from there. But we didn't play like we can today.

"Some of the passes that we tried in the first half were very sloppy. Then we started to rush shots in the second half a little bit. Our technique went a little bit. So we need to look at that. But there's lots of new guys on the panel and on the team. There's been a lot of gains made this year, so it's important we keep things in balance. But for sure, today is very disappointing."

The search for a first All-Ireland title since 1951 goes on.