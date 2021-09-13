Tyrone's win to inspire the chasing pack? Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness say 2022 championship is wide open

Tyrone upset the odds to win the All-Ireland title

Given where Tyrone found themselves earlier in the summer, few could have predicted they would finish the year as All-Ireland champions.

And the manner in which they regrouped and upset the odds could inspire the chasing pack, particularly after Dublin's seven-year unbeaten run has ended, according to Kieran Donaghy.

"The last few years going into the championship, it was quite mundane," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"We knew that there was a team that was a good bit ahead of everybody else. And they were going to be hard to rattle. Mayo will go home today, they'll know a missed penalty, a few bits, they'll come back. This Tyrone team are obviously going to be around for a while. Kerry are licking their wounds. Dublin are going to go away and figure things out and come back really fresh next year.

"The rest of the teams in Division 1 will all be sniffing around. Donegal will be back. Armagh will be back. Galway will be back.

"Everybody is hunting for it. And there's that bit of excitement around between GAA followers that this is more open than it's ever been. There's huge excitement that comes with that."

🗣️"This is more open than it's ever been!"



🏐After Tyrone's victory, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness say the Gaelic football landscape is wide open! pic.twitter.com/UDuIEkEL0I — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) September 12, 2021

The championship format could be changed for 2022, with a Special Congress being held next Saturday to select between three options.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the Congress. Even the Super 8s, having that back, the eight top teams going against each other, that will be exciting if that happens next year. Having more crowds, we were here last year, freezing in December with nobody in the stadium," Donaghy continued.

"There was 42,000, there was a huge crowd here. Just to have the fans back, and to be putting Covid hopefully away in some capacity and getting back to what we love best as Gaels."

Highlights of Tyrone's All-Ireland final win over Mayo Highlights of Tyrone's All-Ireland final win over Mayo

Jim McGuinness was in agreement, noting several other counties will fancy their chances of claiming the Sam Maguire Cup in 2022.

"What Tyrone winning this brings is hope. There is probably eight, 10, 12 teams in the country that will look at that and think 'that could be us'. Maybe they're six months away from it, a year away from it, two years away from it. But that is possible," said the 2012 All-Ireland winning boss.

"And they will know that themselves, 'if we get all the things right'... Kieran McGeary spoke about when everybody on the bus is going the same direction, it's hard to stop. That's the type of thing you need within the camp.

"It's surprising how things can start to travel when everybody is moving in the right direction."