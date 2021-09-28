Shane Ronayne appointed Cork ladies football manager after departing Waterford

Ronayne will take the reins in his native county

Shane Ronayne has been announced as the new Cork ladies football manager.

Ronayne has a wealth of experience on the side-line, most recently taking charge of the Waterford men's team in 2021.

He previously guided Tipperary to the 2019 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship title, as well as enjoying success with Cork club Mourneabbey.

Following his departure from the Déise County last week, he was confirmed by the Lee-siders on Monday night.

"Following a meeting of Cork LGFA, the full executive and board have ratified Shane Ronayne and Cork senior football manager," read a statement.

"He was ratified for a term of three years. We wish Shane, his background team and players the very best of luck. We wish to thank all those who took part in the selection process. And to Ephie Fitzgerald and his background team, we thank you for all your hard work and dedication to the Cork senior team over the past six years."

Cork exited the 2021 All-Ireland Championship at the semi-final stage, with a shock defeat to eventual winners Meath after extra-time.

The Rebelettes, who claimed their last title in 2016, will be hoping to regain the Brendan Martin Cup under Ronayne in the coming years.