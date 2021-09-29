Jack O'Connor is back in Kerry for a third stint, but will he deliver the Sam Maguire Cup once again?

The third coming of Jack O'Connor in Kerry has arrived.

The county came to a crossroads following last month's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone. Would they stick with Peter Keane? Would they back Stephen Stack's star-studded ticket? Or would they opt for a man who has been there, done that as Kerry manager?

O'Connor's track record of bringing the Sam Maguire Cup to the south-west was too great a temptation to refuse for Kerry GAA.

This comes as their wait for All-Ireland glory will be eight years and counting in 2022, becoming the county's third-longest 'drought' since their maiden triumph.

Only twice, 1914-1924 and 1986-1997, have Kerry gone longer without the ultimate prize.

It is a county which demands success, and in that light it is not difficult to fathom the impatience which saw Keane's search for a fourth year at the helm shunned.

Keane was not handed a second term

Despite All-Ireland glory eluding him, the legacy of Keane's tenure will be a lasting one. He brought through some of the most exciting footballers in the country. And should David Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Co realise their potential in the coming years, history will remember the transitional years of 2019-2021 kindly.

Keane assembled a deadly attacking unit which claimed the 2020 National League title, and shared the crown in 2021. Nonetheless, Celtic crosses are the only valued currency in Kerry, and championship failures against Cork and Tyrone over the past two years ultimately cost Keane.

"On another day, Kerry would have got over the line [against Tyrone] and there would have been nobody calling for Peter Keane's head. So I'm somewhat surprised, but that's Kerry. Expectations are very high," Peter Canavan said on Inside The Game last month.

But that is the harsh reality when taking the Kerry reins, and Peter Keane's exit was subsequently confirmed.

O'Connor returns

O'Connor's departure from Kildare may have left a sour taste in the Leinster county. His comments comparing his native county's allure to that of Manchester United did not go down well in Kildare.

But he can look back on the two seasons with reasonable satisfaction. There were signs that the Lilywhites were moving in the right direction under his watch. Across two lockdown-impacted years, he moved Kildare back to Division 1 of the National League and reached the Leinster final.

Their 2021 campaign ended with a provincial final defeat to Dublin, after which many criticised the team for not setting up more expansively. Daniel Flynn and Jimmy Hyland led the line that day and troubled the Dubs' rearguard, but the lack of a player to link defence and attack was telling. Seán O'Shea and Paudie Clifford are ideal candidates to fill such a void in the O'Connor game-plan.

Kildare made progress under O'Connor in 2021

But it is in Kerry's defence that question marks remain. The concession of three goals to Tyrone was telling that old failings still linger for this team.

They cannot rely on beating teams in a shoot-out. Should the attack misfire, as was the case last year in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they need a strong defence to bail them out.

O'Connor will need to build from the back, and the return of Stefan Okunbor from Australia may be a valuable asset in that regard.

Could a new championship format benefit Kerry?

The Kingdom swatted aside all in their path en route to this year's All-Ireland semi-final, but became unstuck against a more battle-hardened Tyrone side.

Many attributed some of their shortcomings to a lack of truly competitive action in Munster.

Regardless of what unfolds at October's Special Congress, there will be a different twist on the 2022 Championship.

Proposal B would likely be their preferred option, where the provincial structures are removed from the race for the Sam Maguire Cup. The National League format, in which they have thrived in recent years, takes on greater importance.

Nonetheless, if the third option of sticking with the status quo is selected, the Super 8s will likely return in 2022. Three group games against top-tier opposition would benefit this Kerry side.

O'Connor lifts the Sam Maguire Cup in 2009

But regardless of competition formats, O'Connor knows Kerry must get their own house in order.

Ultimately, no matter what way you twist this, this is a Kerry team primed for an assault on an All-Ireland title next season.

It is not a case of a three-year building project. Jack O'Connor has been brought in with one goal: win the All-Ireland title.

And success will be demanded immediately.