Stefan Okunbor returns to Ireland as former Kerry young star leaves AFL side Geelong Cats

Okunbor has returned to Ireland

Incoming Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has been handed a boost with the news that Stefan Okunbor is returning to Ireland.

Okunbor, who starred at minor and U20 level for the Kingdom, has left Australian Rules side Geelong Cats, the club has confirmed.

"Okunbor, from Tralee in county Kerry, appeared in 17 VFL contests in his three seasons. Playing mainly as a defender and run with player, Okunbor overcame an Achilles injury and limited game time due to the Covid shutdown," read a statement.

Okunbor's time Down Under has come to an end

"Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player. He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career," added Geelong's general manager of football Simon Lloyd.

The Na Gaeil club man won an All-Ireland minor crown in 2016, and was named Munster U20 player of the year two years later on a team managed by Jack O'Connor.

Okunbor has worked under O'Connor in the past

The highly-rated 22-year-old primarily played as a defender in both Gaelic football and Aussie Rules in the past, and may be in line for a call-up to the Kingdom's senior ranks for 2022.