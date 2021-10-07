GPA voice strong support for Proposal B championship restructure: 'It would end brutal mismatches'

A defining vote is set for October 23

The Gaelic Players Association has voiced strong support for 'Proposal B' in the upcoming vote on the All-Ireland Football Championship restructure.

The format for the race for the Sam Maguire Cup could be reshaped at the GAA's Special Congress on October 23, with three options on the table.

Following an extensive period of consultation with players which saw 80% of respondents indicate their preference for 'Proposal B', the GPA has come out strongly in support of the league-based championship option. GPA chief and former Mayo star Tom Parsons said the move would 'end the brutal mismatches' which occur in provincial championships.

Three players were also in attendance at Thursday morning's press conference, making their case for the change.

"Proposal B is the best option," said Clare's Podge Collins. "People can pick holes in it, but the holes in the status quo [option] are far more.

"The players only have so much say in that, but hopefully we can influence people."

"This is an opportunity for something new, which people have been crying out for," added All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with Tyrone Niall Morgan.

"The more that I thought about it, the status quo is broken. It doesn't work.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results.

"The league has been the best competition over the last number of years, and now it [would be] the championship.

"It means more development. It gives huge clarity on the fixtures, which in turn helps the club player, knowing when the county men are going to return."

Meanwhile, Longford's Mickey Quinn said that one-sided contests, which are frequent under the current format, do little for counties.

"From a Longford point of view...I've been in Divisions 3, 2 and 4. The frustrating thing for our guys, it's on a year-to-year basis. You're backing to the drawing board every year," he outlined.

"Playing Dublin in 2015, lose by 27 points.... that's not progressions. That has hindered our progress...and encouraged [player] drop-out.

"Having a structure and a fairness to that structure...is something this proposal will offer.

"The gap is getting bigger and bigger, and it's going to be detrimental if it keeps going that way for the likes of Longford."