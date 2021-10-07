Leitrim appoint former Mayo star Andy Moran as manager of their senior footballers

Andy Moran steps into his first intercounty management role

Leitrim have unveiled Mayo great Andy Moran as their new senior football manager.

The 2017 Footballer of the Year will take over following the departure of Terry Hyland.

"Leitrim GAA, at its management meeting last night ratified the appointment of Andy Moran as its senior team manager for 2022," read a statement on Thursday.

"We are delighted to bring the process of selecting a person to lead the county's senior team into competitive action for the 2022 season to a conclusion with the appointment of the former Mayo senior footballer to this position.

Moran starred for Mayo for over a decade, retiring after the 2019 season

"We look forward to a year of progress, as we, hopefully, head into a playing season in which normality will have resumed, following the continued Covid pandemic disruption of the 2020/2021 playing seasons.

"Andy will be assisted in his role by fellow Ballaghadereen GAA man, Mike Solan as assistant manager, and former Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy as selectors."

Leitrim exited the 2021 Championship with a heavy defeat at the hands of Mayo.