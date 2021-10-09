Friday night GAA Championship matches? Niall Morgan and Marie Kinsella say they could work

Could the GAA pursue floodlit Friday night intercounty matches?

Should a championship restructure occur at this month's Special Congress, it could present the opportunity for Friday night matches to be introduced according to figures from the GPA.

Widely written off due to players' work or study commitments as well as travel times, Friday nights have largely been an unutilised window by the GAA for intercounty action.

However, given that the association would be holding more championship matches, should 'Proposal B' succeed on October 23, there could be an opportunity for the association.

The 2013 qualifier between Carlow and Laois was held on a Friday night

"I'd say the biggest part would be that it's a game like Tyrone-Armagh, or Tyrone-Derry from an Ulster point of view. In the south there'd be different permutations. I think it would be a huge talking point because not much actually goes on, on a Friday night in terms of sport. It could really open up an audience," opined Tyrone goalkeeper and GPA national executive member Niall Morgan.

"Like the Premiership in England, you could come up with a theme of Friday night football. Players would have to be surveyed because it would have to suit them and their work schedules but if it was put out early enough and players knew this was going to happen, [it could work].

"Tyrone went to all-Friday night [club] league games this year. Some players liked it and some didn't so it would have to be carefully surveyed. For example if there was no one involved in Division 1 close to Tyrone that would mean we're not going to be involved and so it's not up to us to talk about it."

It could really open up an audience. Morgan feels there is an opportunity

GPA co-chair Marie Kinsella was in agreement, highlighting how it has been a success in ladies football.

"I think we've also seen the amount of coverage the ladies' game has received as a result of having no competition and the LGFA came out quite strategically and said we're only going to make it happen if there are two neighbouring counties," she outlined.

"I think something like that is logistically just common sense for a Friday night game.

"It has done a huge amount for the development of the ladies game this year and I'm expecting those Friday night games to continue but again, there are pros and cons and the memberships should have an opinion on it, yes or no. We have to get back to our members on it."