Proposal B support growing ahead of GAA Special Congress as counties back league-championship restructure

The race for the Sam Maguire Cup could take on a different format from 2022 onwards

Several counties have come out in support of 'Proposal B' ahead of Saturday's vote around the restructure of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

The format which would see the championship take on a National League-style format is gathering momentum ahead of the GAA's Special Congress.

At various county board meetings on Tuesday night, delegates were mandated to vote in favour of Proposal B.

Cork, Tipperary and Clare in Munster, Wexford, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford in Leinster, as well as Down all look set to back the proposal in Saturday's secret ballot vote.

Meanwhile, the representatives from Laois, Kerry and Waterford have been encouraged to make a decision on the day, after considering the debate at the Special Congress.

"After consulting with all our stakeholders such as players, coaches, club delegates, and the officers of the County Committee, Meath GAA has decided to back 'Proposal B' at the GAA Special Congress," read a statement from the Royal County.

After consulting with all our stakeholders such as players, coaches, club delegates, and the officers of the County Committee, Meath GAA has decided to back ‘Proposal B’ at the GAA Special Congress#GAA pic.twitter.com/iOqYvx600f — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) October 19, 2021

A 60 per cent majority is needed in the vote, with a 'status quo' option also on the table. It is also possible that amendments could be made to any proposal before the vote is taken.

Intercounty players are largely in favour of the change, with 80 per cent of respondents in a GPA survey encouraging the players' association to back Proposal B.