Club Gaelic football round-up: Naas triumph in Kildare on super Sunday of county finals

Naas stalwart Eamonn Callaghan celebrates his club's stunning victory in Kildare

County final season is well and truly here. In total, there were 11 senior football deciders around Ireland over the weekend.

County final results Derry Glen 1-13 Slaughtneil 0-7 Donegal St Eunan's 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-4 Down Kilcoo 1-12 Burren 0-13 Cavan Gowna 0-10 Ramor United 0-10 Monaghan Scotstown 1-13 Truagh 0-10 Kildare Naas 0-14 Sarsfields 0-12 Meath Wolfe Tones 1-9 St Peter's, Dunboyne 0-9 Louth Naomh Mairtin 1-15 St Mochta's 0-7 Longford Mullinalaghta 0-15 Mostrim 0-6 Wicklow Blessington 0-11 Baltinglass 0-10 Clare Éire Óg Ennis 1-11 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-9

Leinster

Naas are Kildare champions for the first time since 1990, ending their 31-year wait in remarkable circumstances. After they parted ways with their manager before the semi-final, county star Eoin Doyle took over in a player-manager capacity. And they capped their rise with a narrow two-point victory over Newbridge outfit Sarsfields.

2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta returned to the summit in Longford, with a 0-15 to 0-6 win over Mostrim.

In Meath, a Saran O Fionnagain goal proved the difference as Wolfe Tones defeated St Peter's Dunboyne, 1-9 to 0-9.

Naomh Mairtin and Blessington picked up titles in Louth and Wicklow respectively.

Elsewhere, there were semi-finals down for decision in Dublin, Carlow and Wexford. Kilmacud Crokes were convincing winners over 2019 provincial champions Ballyboden, as St Jude's saw off Lucan Sarsfields.

Rathvilly and Eire Og will contest the decider on Barrow-side, while Shelmaliers and Gusserane O'Rahilly's will meet in the Model County final.

Wolfe Tones captain Shane Glynn lifts the trophy in front of team-mates

Ulster

Reigning provincial champions Kilcoo are back on top in the Mourne County, winning their third consecutive Down title with a 1-12 to 0-13 victory over Burren.

Glen won their first ever Derry Championship, proving too strong for Slaughtneil with a 1-13 to 0-7 win.

Scotstown remain on top in Monaghan, after defeating Truagh, while St Eunan's completed a hurling-football double in Donegal with a dominant victory over Naomh Conaill.

Gowna and Ramor United will have to face off once again, after finishing 0-10 apiece, while Derrygonnelly Harps progressed to the Fermanagh decider after beating Kinawley Brian Borus in a replayed semi-final.

St Eunan's captain Niall O'Donnell with the trophy

Munster

Eire Og Ennis are Clare champions, after seeing off Kilmurry Ibrickane, 1-11 to 0-9.

In Kerry, Dr Crokes, Austin Stacks, Kerins O'Rahilly's and St Brendan's all came through their respective quarter-finals.

Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship 2021 Semi-Finals Draw. #GarveysSFC pic.twitter.com/pV7u552AVq — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) November 8, 2021

Loughmore-Castleiney remain on course for a hurling-football double after downing Moyle Rovers in the semi-final. The mid-Tipperary outfit will meet Clonmel Commercials in the decider.

In Waterford, Rathgormack and The Nire will contest the final.

Connacht

County star Ryan O'Donoghue scored 1-5 as Belmullet upset Westport in the Mayo semi-final, as they prevailed 2-7 to 0-9.

They will face reigning champions Knockmore, after goals from Keith and Pearse Ruttledge steered them by Garrymore, 2-11 to 0-11.