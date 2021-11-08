GAA Gaelic-football News

Maggie Farrelly to make GAA history by refereeing men's county final in Cavan

Maggie Farrelly will become the first female referee to officiate in a men's senior county final next weekend, when she takes charge of the Cavan SFC final replay between Ramor United and Gowna.

Farrelly is established as a top referee in both ladies football and Gaelic football
Maggie Farrelly is set to make history when she takes charge of the Cavan Senior Football Championship final replay, becoming the first female to officiate for a men's county final.

The decider in the Breffni County will need to be replayed, after Sunday's fixture failed to produce a winner as Ramor United and Gowna finished level, 0-10 to 0-10.

Farrelly has broken new ground in the past, having become the first female referee to oversee a match in a men's intercounty competition in 2016 for the McKenna Cup clash between Fermanagh and St Mary's.

Farrelly speaks to Sky Sports in 2016 after refereeing Fermanagh vs St Mary's in the McKenna Cup

In recent years, she has also refereed at the top level of ladies football, first taking charge of the senior All-Ireland final in 2014.

Farrelly ahead of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Dublin
Farrelly ahead of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Dublin

The replay of the Cavan SFC final between Ramor United and Gowna will take place next Sunday, November 14, with throw-in at 2:30pm.

Noel Mooney, Joe McQuillan and Martin Sexton will work alongside her on the day.

