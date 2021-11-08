Maggie Farrelly to make GAA history by refereeing men's county final in Cavan

Farrelly is established as a top referee in both ladies football and Gaelic football

Maggie Farrelly is set to make history when she takes charge of the Cavan Senior Football Championship final replay, becoming the first female to officiate for a men's county final.

The decider in the Breffni County will need to be replayed, after Sunday's fixture failed to produce a winner as Ramor United and Gowna finished level, 0-10 to 0-10.

History in the making Congrats to Margaret Farrelly who has been appointed Referee to the Kiernan's Service Station Senior Championship Football Final Replay Sunday 14th Nov@2.30 pm in Kingspan Breffni. Margaret will be the first woman to officiate a Senior Men's county Final. pic.twitter.com/XAptcVl2l9 — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) November 8, 2021

Congratulations and best wishes to one of our leading inter-county referees, Maggie Farrelly, who has been appointed to next Sunday's @CavanCoBoardGaa SFC Final replay



Maggie will become the first female referee in history to take charge of a senior men's county final#LGFA pic.twitter.com/9XL8RfwfLS — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) November 8, 2021

Farrelly has broken new ground in the past, having become the first female referee to oversee a match in a men's intercounty competition in 2016 for the McKenna Cup clash between Fermanagh and St Mary's.

Farrelly speaks to Sky Sports in 2016 after refereeing Fermanagh vs St Mary's in the McKenna Cup

In recent years, she has also refereed at the top level of ladies football, first taking charge of the senior All-Ireland final in 2014.

Farrelly ahead of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Dublin

The replay of the Cavan SFC final between Ramor United and Gowna will take place next Sunday, November 14, with throw-in at 2:30pm.

Noel Mooney, Joe McQuillan and Martin Sexton will work alongside her on the day.