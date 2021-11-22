Club Gaelic football round-up: Kilmacud Crokes, Loughmore-Castleiney and Knockmore claim county titles

Paul Mannion helped Kilmacud Crokes to the victory

There were six county finals down for decision on Sunday.

County final results Dublin Kilmacud Crokes 1-7 St Jude's 1-6 Mayo Knockmore 1-9 Belmullet 0-6 Tipperary Loughmore-Castleiney 1-12 Clonmel Commercials 1-11 Westmeath (replay) St Loman's 1-16 Garrycastle 1-12 Fermanagh Derrygonnelly Harps 2-8 Enniskillen Gaels 0-5 Waterford The Nire 1-7 Rathgormack 0-9

Dublin SFC final

Kilmacud Crokes denied St Jude's a first-ever county title, as the Stillorgan club claimed a historic hurling-football double with a 1-7 to 1-6 victory over the Tymon Park outfit.

In an incredibly low-scoring match at Parnell Park, the first score did not come until the 23rd minute, when Alan Connolly found the net for Jude's.

But Crokes worked their way back into the contest, and a late Callum Pearson point sealed a memorable victory.

Kilmacud Crokes' players Rory O'Carroll, Andrew McGowan, and Conor Casey celebrate

Tipperary SFC

A late John McGrath goal shocked Clonmel Commercials as Loughmore-Castleiney sealed a stunning victory at Semple Stadium.

Clonmel looked to be in control for much of the contest, but Loughmore struck late, with the county hurling star's right-footed effort finding the net to turn the tide.

The dual club are bidding for the double, with focus now switching to next weekend's hurling final replay against Thurles Sarsfields.

McGrath brothers, Noel, John and Brian of Loughmore-Castleiney at full-time

Kerry SFC

The 2021 final in the Kingdom will be an all-Tralee affair, as Austin Stacks and Kerins O'Rahilly's came through their respective semi-finals.

Austin Stacks needed penalties to see off divisional outfit St Brendan's, with former county star Kieran Donaghy slotting the winning spot kick.

Meanwhile, Kerins O'Rahilly's edged Dr Crokes, 0-15 to 0-14.

Kieran Donaghy of Austin Stacks scores the winning penalty

Mayo SFC

Knockmore retained their county title in Mayo, defeating Belmullet 1-9 to 0-6.

James Ruddy's goal late in the first half was a crucial one, as they set up a Connacht semi-final showdown with Tourlestrane.

Knockmore players celebrate with the Paddy Moclair Cup

Elsewhere, Derrygonnelly Harps, St Loman's and The Nire collected county titles in Fermanagh, Westmeath and Waterford respectively.

Provincial Championships

Galway winners Mountbellew-Moylough survived a scare in Carrick-on-Shannon, beating Leitrim champions Ballinamore, 0-16 to 2-8, having trailed 0-5 to 2-5 at half-time. They will face Roscommon outfit Padraig Pearses in the semi-final. In the other quarter-final, Tourlestrane overcame London champions St Kieran's.

In Leinster, Wicklow champions Blessington upset 2018 provincial champions Mullinalaghta, recovering from a 0-1 to 1-5 deficit to win 1-7 to 1-5.

Naas edged Tullamore in St Conleth's Park, with a late Darragh Kirwan goal sealing a 2-11 to 3-7 win.

Elsewhere, Louth champions Naomh Mairtin defeated their Carlow counterparts Rathvilly.

In Ulster, Glen backed up their first ever Derry SFC crown by defeating Donegal champions St Eunan's, 0-8 to 1-4.