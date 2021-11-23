Mayo's Colm Boyle and Tipperary's Brian Fox announce retirement from intercounty football

Colm Boyle helped Mayo to six Connacht SFC titles

Two stalwarts of intercounty football have hung up their boots.

As reported by the Mayo News, Colm Boyle has called time on his stint in the green and red jersey, and will not be rejoining James Horan's panel for the 2022 season.

'Boyler' calls time on Mayo career



Read our exclusive story in @mayonewssport as iconic defender Colm Boyle of Davitts retires after 120 appearances.



The 36 year-old won four All Stars and six Connacht SFC medals.



Thanks for the memories, Boyler! #mayogaa #GAA pic.twitter.com/lBk0wS9UGk — Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) November 23, 2021

The Davitts club man has been a key figure for the Westerners over the last decade, helping them reach All-Ireland finals in six of the last 10 years.

Widely regarded as one of the top half-backs in the game in recent seasons, he picked up four All-Star awards.

Following the announcement Oisin Mullin has switched from Gaelic football to Australian Rules, Boyle's departure increases the need for Horan and co to strengthen at the back ahead of 2022.

Boyle dejected after the 2021 All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone

Meanwhile, Tipperary star Brian Fox has also retired.

Having made his championship debut in 2009, the Eire Og Annacarty man soldiered for the Premier County for over a decade. During that time, he helped Tipp to reach two All-Ireland semi-finals, and played a key role as they won their first Munster final in 85 years in 2020.

Brian Fox was central to Tipperary's memorable seasons in 2016 and 2020

"After 14 years playing with Tipperary, I feel now is the right time to step away from intercounty football," he said in a statement.

"I feel very honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent my county and even more privileged to have played alongside and enjoyed a few successes with some of the most talented footballers Tipperary has ever produced.

"I would like to thank all the Tipperary players I've shared a dressing room with. The great memories and friendships will always be prized more than any silverware won. I am also very grateful to the various managers and their backroom teams who gave me so much advice and encouragement throughout my career.

"I am very fortunate to have had the support of my wife Siobhan throughout the course of my career. She has seen all the highs and lows and often been the sympathetic ear after a tough loss, but that has just made the good days that bit sweeter. Last year's Munster final victory was obviously the highlight of my career but getting to share it with her and our two children Tadhg and Lily made it all the more magical.

"I want to wish David (Power) and the lads all the best for the year ahead. I look forward to watching and roaring you on from the stands for what I'm sure will be many more great days. Tipp Abu."