James McCartan announced as Down senior football manager for second term in charge

James McCartan enjoyed success as both a player and manager with Down

Down have announced James McCartan as the new manager of their senior footballers.

This will be McCartan's second spell in charge of the Mourne County, having previously led the side between 2010 and 2014, famously guiding them to the All-Ireland final 11 years ago.

He also won two All-Ireland titles with the county in 1991 and 1994 as a player.

McCartan is a popular figure within the county

McCartan takes the reins from Paddy Tally, who departed after three seasons in charge. Tally had sought another year at the helm, but was turned down, and has since linked up with Jack O'Connor in Kerry.

McCartan will be joined on his management team by Aidan O'Rourke.

At a meeting on Wednesday evening, the two-time All-Ireland winner was ratified for the role he previously held from 2010 to 2014.

"James McCartan returns to manage Down," read a statement.

"Down GAA County Committee have appointed James McCartan as manager of the senior football team. At a meeting on Wednesday evening, the two-time All-Ireland winner was ratified for the role he previously held from 2010 to 2014."

Down will compete in Division 2 of the National Football League, having survived a relegation play-off against Laois last 2-19 to 2-12. Their championship campaign ended with a heavy defeat to Donegal in the Ulster preliminary round.