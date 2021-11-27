Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
2022 Football Championship draw: Galway pitted against Mayo in Connacht, Kerry paired with Cork in Munster
The draw for the 2022 provincial football championships has been made. Old rivals Galway and Mayo have been pitted against one another in Connacht, while the Munster draw paired Kerry and Cork in the semi-final.
Last Updated: 27/11/21 4:04pm
The 2022 race for the Sam Maguire Cup has taken shape.
There are some eye-catching showdowns across the four provinces, with Mayo-Galway, Donegal-Armagh and Kerry-Cork the pick of the ties.
Connacht
Connacht SFC draw
|Quarter-finals
|New York vs Sligo
|London vs Leitrim
|Mayo vs Galway
|Semi-finals
|Roscommon vs Sligo/New York
|London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway
The headline news is that big guns Mayo and Galway have been pitted against each other in the opening round. The repeat of the 2020 and 2021 Nestor Cup deciders will occur in the quarter-final.
The winner faces Leitrim or London in the last four, with Andy Moran's charges set for a trip to Ruislip which was pre-determined.
Sligo travel to New York, with Roscommon awaiting the winner in the semi-final.
Ulster
Ulster SFC draw
|Preliminary round
|Fermanagh vs Tyrone
|Quarter-finals
|Donegal vs Armagh
|Antrim vs Cavan
|Monaghan vs Down
|Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone
|Semi-final
|Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan
|Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone
All-Ireland champions Tyrone will open their Anglo-Celt Cup defence against Fermanagh in the preliminary round. Derry will face the winners in the quarter-final.
Donegal are up against Armagh in an all-Division 1 clash, with Antrim facing Cavan, and Down taking on Monaghan.
Munster
Munster SFC draw
|Quarter-finals
|Tipperary vs Waterford
|Clare vs Limerick
|Semi-finals
|Kerry vs Cork
|Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick
Kerry and Cork will face off in the semi-final, with the traditional rivals drawn on the same side of the bracket.
Meanwhile, Tipperary will take on Waterford, with Clare facing Limerick. One of the Premier, Déise, Banner or Treaty will reach the decider.
Leinster
Leinster SFC draw
|First round
|Louth vs Carlow
|Laois vs Wicklow
|Offaly vs Wexford
|Quarter-finals
|Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford
|Meath vs Laois/Wicklow
|Kildare vs Louth/Carlow
|Westmeath vs Longford
Dublin will begin their bid for a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup against Wexford or Offaly in the quarter-final.
2021 finalists Kildare await the winners of Louth vs Carlow, Meath will face either Laois or Wicklow, while Westmeath take on Longford in the last eight.
The draw for the last four will take place following the quarter-finals.