2022 Football Championship draw: Galway pitted against Mayo in Connacht, Kerry paired with Cork in Munster

The draw for the 2022 provincial football championships has been made. Old rivals Galway and Mayo have been pitted against one another in Connacht, while the Munster draw paired Kerry and Cork in the semi-final.

Last Updated: 27/11/21 4:04pm

Connacht's traditional big two will face off in the first round
The 2022 race for the Sam Maguire Cup has taken shape.

There are some eye-catching showdowns across the four provinces, with Mayo-Galway, Donegal-Armagh and Kerry-Cork the pick of the ties.

Connacht

Connacht SFC draw

Quarter-finals New York vs Sligo
London vs Leitrim
Mayo vs Galway
Semi-finals Roscommon vs Sligo/New York
London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway

The headline news is that big guns Mayo and Galway have been pitted against each other in the opening round. The repeat of the 2020 and 2021 Nestor Cup deciders will occur in the quarter-final.

The winner faces Leitrim or London in the last four, with Andy Moran's charges set for a trip to Ruislip which was pre-determined.

Sligo travel to New York, with Roscommon awaiting the winner in the semi-final.

Ulster

Ulster SFC draw

Preliminary round Fermanagh vs Tyrone
Quarter-finals Donegal vs Armagh
Antrim vs Cavan
Monaghan vs Down
Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone
Semi-final Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan
Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

All-Ireland champions Tyrone will open their Anglo-Celt Cup defence against Fermanagh in the preliminary round. Derry will face the winners in the quarter-final.

Donegal are up against Armagh in an all-Division 1 clash, with Antrim facing Cavan, and Down taking on Monaghan.

Tyrone defeated Monaghan in the 2021 decider
Munster

Munster SFC draw

Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford
Clare vs Limerick
Semi-finals Kerry vs Cork
Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick

Kerry and Cork will face off in the semi-final, with the traditional rivals drawn on the same side of the bracket.

Meanwhile, Tipperary will take on Waterford, with Clare facing Limerick. One of the Premier, Déise, Banner or Treaty will reach the decider.

Kerry regained their crown in 2021
Leinster

Leinster SFC draw

First round Louth vs Carlow
Laois vs Wicklow
Offaly vs Wexford
Quarter-finals Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford
Meath vs Laois/Wicklow
Kildare vs Louth/Carlow
Westmeath vs Longford

Dublin will begin their bid for a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup against Wexford or Offaly in the quarter-final.

2021 finalists Kildare await the winners of Louth vs Carlow, Meath will face either Laois or Wicklow, while Westmeath take on Longford in the last eight.

Dublin have dominated the eastern province over the last decade
The draw for the last four will take place following the quarter-finals.

