2022 Football Championship draw: Galway pitted against Mayo in Connacht, Kerry paired with Cork in Munster

Connacht's traditional big two will face off in the first round

The 2022 race for the Sam Maguire Cup has taken shape.

There are some eye-catching showdowns across the four provinces, with Mayo-Galway, Donegal-Armagh and Kerry-Cork the pick of the ties.

Connacht

Connacht SFC draw Quarter-finals New York vs Sligo London vs Leitrim Mayo vs Galway Semi-finals Roscommon vs Sligo/New York London/Leitrim vs Mayo/Galway

The headline news is that big guns Mayo and Galway have been pitted against each other in the opening round. The repeat of the 2020 and 2021 Nestor Cup deciders will occur in the quarter-final.

The winner faces Leitrim or London in the last four, with Andy Moran's charges set for a trip to Ruislip which was pre-determined.

Sligo travel to New York, with Roscommon awaiting the winner in the semi-final.

Ulster

Ulster SFC draw Preliminary round Fermanagh vs Tyrone Quarter-finals Donegal vs Armagh Antrim vs Cavan Monaghan vs Down Derry vs Fermanagh/Tyrone Semi-final Donegal/Armagh vs Antrim/Cavan Monaghan/Down vs Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

All-Ireland champions Tyrone will open their Anglo-Celt Cup defence against Fermanagh in the preliminary round. Derry will face the winners in the quarter-final.

Donegal are up against Armagh in an all-Division 1 clash, with Antrim facing Cavan, and Down taking on Monaghan.

Tyrone defeated Monaghan in the 2021 decider

Munster

Munster SFC draw Quarter-finals Tipperary vs Waterford Clare vs Limerick Semi-finals Kerry vs Cork Tipperary/Waterford vs Clare/Limerick

Kerry and Cork will face off in the semi-final, with the traditional rivals drawn on the same side of the bracket.

Meanwhile, Tipperary will take on Waterford, with Clare facing Limerick. One of the Premier, Déise, Banner or Treaty will reach the decider.

Kerry regained their crown in 2021

Leinster

Leinster SFC draw First round Louth vs Carlow Laois vs Wicklow Offaly vs Wexford Quarter-finals Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford Meath vs Laois/Wicklow Kildare vs Louth/Carlow Westmeath vs Longford

Dublin will begin their bid for a 12th consecutive Delaney Cup against Wexford or Offaly in the quarter-final.

2021 finalists Kildare await the winners of Louth vs Carlow, Meath will face either Laois or Wicklow, while Westmeath take on Longford in the last eight.

Dublin have dominated the eastern province over the last decade

The draw for the last four will take place following the quarter-finals.