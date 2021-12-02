All-Ireland Football Championship restructure to be voted upon at GAA's Congress in February as task force assembled

GAA president Larry McCarthy and Co are following up on the appetite for change which was seen in October's Special Congress

GAA has assembled a task force charged with recommending reform of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Although a vote on a restructure to a National League-style format fell short at October's Special Congress despite gaining 50.6 per cent support, it is clear that there remains an appetite for change.

Motion 19, or 'Proposal B' received a majority of the votes in October, but failed to meet the required threshold of 60%

The association's top brass has assembled a group tasked with considering all opinions and drafting a new proposal. This looks set to be on the programme for the GAA's annual Congress in February. If change is voted through, it would be implemented for 2023.

This represents a swift turnaround following the narrow defeat of Motion 19 in October. Any recommendation tabled will likely to feature several elements of the failed 'Proposal B', given the significant support which it received.

Tom Ryan will be a member of the task force

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan will be part of the 10-strong group.

Task force members

GAA president, Labhrás Mac Carthaigh

Ciarán Mac Lochlann (Tyrone)

Ger Ryan (Tipperary)

Derek Kent (Wexford)

Vincent Neary (Mayo)

John Halbert (Cork)

Ronan Sheehan (Down/GPA)

John Joe Carroll (Kerry)

Tomás O Riain (Director general/Carlow)

Feargal Mc Gill (Secretary/Leitrim)