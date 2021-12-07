Conor Glass laments 'grey area' in Gaelic football laws after getting penalised for Australian Rules-style catch

Glass and Glen are through to the Ulster semi-final, where they will face Kilcoo

Conor Glass has made quite the impact since returning from Australia.

After his departure from AFL side Hawthorn, the 24-year-old spurred Derry on to National League promotion in 2021, and the Oak Leaf County put Donegal to the pin of their collar in the Ulster Championship.

Following the conclusion of the intercounty season, he has helped his club Glen to a first county title, and they moved into the Ulster semi-final with an impressive victory over Monaghan side Scotstown on Sunday.

Glass' Australian Rules skillset has served him well at the top level of Gaelic football, but he was penalised for an Aussie Rules-style catch on Sunday.

Big grey area in GAA.



The rulebook states “To charge an opponent in the back or to the front”.



IMO the action of taking a ‘specky’ is not deemed a charge. We are taught to jump with the knee up & if the opposition is standing under the ball then it is at his own risk. pic.twitter.com/gBPiTNP1y5 — Conor Glass (@Conor_Glass) December 6, 2021

"Big grey area in GAA," he wrote on Twitter, after being penalised for climbing over Darren Hughes to catch a kick-out.

"The rulebook states, 'To charge an opponent in the back or to the front'.

"In my opinion, the action of taking a 'specky' is not deemed a charge. We are taught to jump with the knee up & if the opposition is standing under the ball then it is at his own risk.

"The GAA introduced the mark to bring back the art of high catching but if players are going to get penalised for doing so then it defeats the purpose."

A 'specky', or 'spectacular mark' in Australian Rules involves a player jumping up on the back of an opponent to catch a ball. However, under current Gaelic football interpretations, referees deem this to be charging a player in the back.