All-Star Football Team 2021: Tyrone lead awards while Kieran McGeary and Cian Lynch named Players of the Year

Pádraig Hampsey and Kieran McGeary celebrate Tyrone's victory

All-Ireland champions Tyrone have won eight All-Star awards to cap a dream 2021 season.

Niall Morgan, Pádraig Hampsey, Conor Meyler, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary, Brian Kennedy, Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry all picked up honours for the Red Hands.

Beaten finalists Mayo and Munster champions Kerry have three apiece on the selection, while Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny is also included.

Lee Keegan, Matthew Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue represent the Connacht champions, while Tom O'Sullivan, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford have been recognised for the Kingdom.

Conor Meyler celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup

Lee Keegan was among the Mayo representation

Kieran McGeary was named Footballer of the Year, while Oisin Mullin - who recently signed with Australian Rules side Geelong Cats - won the Young Footballer of the Year gong for a second consecutive year.

On Thursday, the hurling selection was announced. Limerick scooped a record 12 awards, while All-Ireland finalists Cork were left empty-handed.

The two individual honours in the small ball were claimed by previous winners. Eoin Cody was named Young Hurler of the Year for the second consecutive season. Meanwhile, Cian Lynch joined Henry Shefflin in an exclusive club of players to have won the Hurler of the Year award on more than one occasion, backing up his 2018 crown.

Cian Lynch has won a second Hurler of the Year award

PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Team

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

3. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

4. Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

6. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

7. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

8. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)

9. Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

10. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

12. Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

14. Ryan O'Donoghue (Mayo)

15. David Clifford (Kerry)

Young Footballer of the Year: Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

Footballer of the Year: Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

Young Hurler of the Year: Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick)