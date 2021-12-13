Mountbellew-Moylough players accosting referee following defeat is not acceptable, says Stephen Rochford

Mountbellew-Moylough players confront referee Jerome Henry after full-time

There were unsavoury scenes following Padraig Pearses' Connacht Championship semi-final 1-8 to 1-7 victory over Mountbellew-Moylough on Saturday.

Following a contentious decision not to award the Galway side a mark late in the contest, several of their players confronted referee Jerome Henry to remonstrate.

The footage was widely shared on social media, with many condemning the actions of the players who accosted the match officials at the end.

"I've no doubt that the Connacht Council will address what happened at the end of that game. It's not acceptable that volunteers [are treated like that]. Referees are volunteers the same way as managers and players are," said former Mayo manager and current Donegal coach Stephen Rochford.

"At the same time, I can understand the frustration that Mountbellew-Moylough may have had. Decisions don't go your way in a tight game, it's very easy to point the finger. I'm sure when the dust settles and Mountbellew-Moylough reflect on the full game, there were other items in their control that could have had them in a better position to have won that game.

"But yes, there's a balance to be got between being disappointed and maybe having the avenue to vent those frustrations in a way with an official.

"But what happened on Saturday isn't acceptable. The game can't be played without officials. They will make mistakes. But players and management make mistakes as well. And we just need to be able to accept them and move on."

Rochford was speaking to highlight AIB's partnership with the GOAL Mile

And the Crossmolina native says referees need support.

"Refereeing decisions...they don't go with every team all the time," he stated.

The Mountbellew-Moylough players were incensed with the referee's performance

"That's the reality. I know when it's the last moments of a game, that will get amplified or that comes under the microscope, those decisions. We've got to weigh up the overall context of the game. I haven't seen any commentary, but I haven't been looking for it either, as to what would the overall aspect be of the referee's performance on Saturday.

"It came down to one decision, that's tough I know for Mountbellew-Moylough, but I think we need to keep a bit of balance. We need officials, we need to give them the support, whatever that support that's needed. I don't know if a VAR or a version of a VAR is the answer. Certainly not at club level, I don't know how you can have that in a first round club championship game in some corner of the country.

"I think what we just want is consistency being applied to the rules.

"I absolutely understand the frustrations that Mountbellew-Moylough have. It's a long year. Level game. But the reaction at the end is just not acceptable. Not just from them, but from any other team either."

Padraig Pearses are through to the provincial decider where they will face Mayo champions Knockmore. It will be the first Connacht senior final since 2013 not involving a Galway club.