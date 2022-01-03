Sligo defeat Leitrim in historic indoor intercounty football encounter at Connacht GAA Air Dome

Evan Lyons of Sligo in action against Darragh Rooney of Leitrim at the Connacht GAA Air Dome

Sligo have defeated Leitrim in the first round of the 2022 FBD League 1-21 to 1-17, which took place indoors at the NUIG Connacht GAA Air Dome.

It was the first time that a competitive intercounty GAA match was held indoors, with the recently erected Connacht GAA facility hosting the encounter.

The Air Dome was built by the western provincial council at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co Mayo. It houses the world's largest indoor sports dome.

After the plans were announced in 2019, the venue was officially in December by GAA president Larry McCarthy last month.

It will host the entirety of the FBD League this month as well as Connacht's pre-season hurling competition. The next match will take place on Friday evening, as the footballers of Mayo and Galway face off.

Cillian McGloin of Leitrim kicks a point

Tony McEntee's charges made a winning start to the new season, edging an entertaining contest by four points to set up a semi-final meeting with Roscommon.

The Yeats County surrendered a seven-point lead in the first half, as Leitrim pulled it level, 1-10 apiece at the break.

But Sligo then kicked on, scoring eight of the next nine points to take control of the contest, eventually prevailing 1-21 to 1-17.

The full-size indoor GAA field is the first of its kind

It was Leitrim's first competitive contest under Mayo legend, Andy Moran. The 2017 Footballer of the Year winner's move into intercounty management with the Division 4 side has been met with real intrigue, and his high profile will ensure GAA fans will be keeping a close eye on Leitrim's results in 2022.

2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran has moved into intercounty management

Emlyn Mulligan returned in the Leitrim forward division, making his first appearance for the county since 2019.

The tie also marked the return of intercounty football for 2022. Waterford vs Clare was due to take place on Sunday, January 2, but was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Déise panel.