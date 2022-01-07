Paul Mannion not planning to return to Dublin senior football panel in 2022

Paul Mannion is solely focused on club football for now

Since departing the Dublin senior football panel last year, Paul Mannion has been enjoying his football.

The star forward sat out the intercounty season in 2021 as Dessie Farrell's team failed in their bid to win a seventh consecutive All-Ireland Football Championship title.

But Mannion has been concentrating on his club football, helping Kilmacud Crokes to the county title, and on Saturday they will face Naas in the Leinster final.

An intercounty return is not on his mind for the time being.

"I've told the lads that I don't plan on it now. I'm happy enough just focusing on the club," he said.

"I have big decisions to make with work and where I'll be this year, in general. When I spoke to Dessie last year when I was stepping away, he made clear to me then that the door would still be open, and having spoken to lads on the team more recently, they've said the same as well. I do appreciate that.

"As I've said before, I do take things one year at a time. I've been pretty terrible at planning things beyond that timeframe. I've told them that I do appreciate that, and if a time comes when I would like to go back, and do get that urge again, that would be great. For the time being, I'm happy out with the decision and just focusing on the club, and different plans that I have.

"My plan, as it is now, is to keep doing what I'm doing. I haven't made any decision otherwise as of yet."

Mannion says the door is open but he will not return in 2022

Watching the Sky Blues' 2021 campaign from afar was an unusual experience for the 28-year-old.

"It was strange. You're back to being a fan again," he explained.

"You do analyse things based on the knowledge of how we would have liked to play in the past. In ways, there was a lot less pressure. We were able to enjoy it a little bit more.

"Watching them lose was difficult as well. You know how much it means to a lot of the players, how much it meant to Dessie. That was difficult to take and watch. It's part and parcel of it. It was bound to happen at some stage. I was able to enjoy a lot more things throughout the summer. I focused on different things. It was mixed."

Mannion played a key role in Dublin's six-in-a-row

Crokes' club championship odyssey

Fully concentrating on his club football gave the three-time All-Star a new lease of life.

"I had some time off during the summer, which is new for me," he said.

"I was just able to spend it with the club. It probably helped my game with the club team, being more familiar with different players and management having more time to try me in different positions. That's helped a lot. I'm enjoying football at the moment."

That led to a county title, and subsequent wins over Wolfe Tones and Portarlington ensured Crokes reached provincial decider.

"Like any journey throughout the Dublin championship, it's great," he said.

"When you get into Leinster, the whole club and community seems to row in behind the team. The bunting and flags are out along the roads around Kilmacud. Families and friends are getting excited for the away games, the trip down to Páric Tailteann, and then of course taking the club to Croke Park is just a really special occasion.

"We were there last in 2009 for the All-Ireland final. It's only Mark Vaughan who remains on the squad - he's still hanging in there in the background. Other than Vaughny, it's a completely new experience for the whole club, the whole squad. It was just amazing to get to Croke Park and see the Crokes jerseys around the place, Crokes families and colours in the stands.

"Hopefully, we can top it off with a Leinster crown on Saturday."

Mannion celebrates the county final win over St Jude's

Despite fears he could miss the decider due to a knee injury, Mannion said he is good to go.

"It's not bad," he said of his knee.

"The semi-final against Portarlington in the first half, just under a tackle, I fell awkwardly and twisted it a bit. I'd done similar on it a couple of years back, and it aggravated that.

"It took a week to 10 days to settle down, but it's alright now. I'm training on it. One more session to get through [on Thursday night], the last bits of prep and should be good to go for Saturday."