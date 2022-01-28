National Football League talking points: Dublin looking to bounce back, Tyrone out to lay down a maker

Many Dublin players tasted championship defeat for the first time last summer

The National Football League returns this weekend.

Opening weekend fixtures Division 1 Dublin vs Armagh Kildare vs Kerry Mayo vs Donegal Tyrone vs Monaghan Division 2 Derry vs Down Clare vs Offaly Galway vs Meath Roscommon vs Cork Division 3 Limerick vs Longford Fermanagh vs Antrim Louth vs Laois Westmeath vs Wicklow Division 4 Carlow vs London Leitrim vs Cavan Waterford vs Tipperary Wexford vs Sligo

Dublin looking to bounce back

Dessie Farrell's charges are looking to put an underwhelming 2021 Championship campaign behind them.

Last season was played against the backdrop of Farrell's suspension and a host of high-profile absences, not least the lingering questions around Stephen Cluxton's availability.

A new season brings with it the chance to start afresh.

The Sky Blues trialled new talent throughout the O'Byrne Cup campaign, and they will be hoping new players step up following the retirements of Philly McMahon, Kevin McManamon, Cian O'Sullivan, Michael Darragh Macauley and Paddy Andrews in 2021. And you can add Cluxton to that list, seemingly.

With fewer links to their decade of dominance, Farrell will need new players to step up and support the spine of the team, revolving around Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan.

They open their campaign against Armagh, before a heavyweight clash with Kerry in Tralee.

The National League takes on more importance than usual for Dublin as they seek to make a statement.

Many Dublin players tasted championship defeat for the first time last summer

Will Tyrone lay down a marker?

Kieran McGeary said last month that Tyrone want to prove that 2021 was no fluke: "You're trying to back up what you've done.

"You don't want anyone thinking that it's just a one-off, or we got lucky, or we missed playing the Dubs. You don't want people to come out with anything like that, to be honest. You want to be able to prove you were honourable for the title that we achieved."

The Red Hands were a surprise package to take home the Sam Maguire Cup last year. And despite that victory, they are fourth favourites to win this year's championship.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher's charges will pit themselves against the country's elite throughout the springtime, and look to back up their stunning 2021 triumph.

This team still has significant room for growth, as they bid to become the first Tyrone side to win back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kerry were stunned by Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final Kerry were stunned by Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final

Jack is back in the Kingdom, but success follow?

Few will bat an eyelid if Kerry sweep through their Division 1 campaign. Given that they shared the title with Dublin in 2021, they are now seeking a third consecutive league title.

But anything less than the Sam Maguire Cup this year would mean 2022 will go down as a failure in the Kingdom. And little else matters.

The real intrigue around Kerry this spring is the return of Jack O'Connor, and if he can mould this side into the finished article. Their fire-power up front is no secret. David Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Co will continue to devastate defences, but O'Connor knows they need a more solid spine built from the back.

The return of Stefan Okunbor is a significant boost in that regard, and the Na Gaeil club man could be one of the stories of the National League if he successfully transitions back to the round ball following his stint playing Australian Rules.

Stefan Okunbor catches the throw-in ahead of Darragh Tracey of Limerick during January's McGrath Cup clash

Can Kildare survive in Division 1?

It remains to be seen whether the departure of O'Connor after two years in charge has rocked the Lilywhites.

Under the Kerry-man, Kildare enjoyed a season of progress in 2021, winning promotion to Division 1 and reaching the Leinster final.

But can they kick on?

Glenn Ryan brings with him a star-studded backroom team. And they seemingly have the raw ingredients at their disposal. Players from the 2018 All-Ireland U20 Championship winning side are beginning to be bedded in, and the league will offer them significant game-time against top-tier opposition.

Survival in Division 1 will be the goal, as they seek to avoid the fate of their last visit to the top tier - a seven-game winless streak four years ago.

Ryan will be hoping to guide Kildare further along their upward trajectory

Galway eyeing swift return to Division 1

Last year's shock relegation was not part of the script for Pádraic Joyce, and the Tribesmen find themselves playing second-tier football in this year's National League.

They will be looking to emulate Mayo's efficient bounce-back last year, as their Connacht neighbours eased their way back to the top flight.

Can the Tribesmen realise their potential in Joyce's third year at the helm?

This is a team with lofty summer ambitions. Armed with a lethal attack led by Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, Galway will be looking for the All-Ireland U20 winners from 13 months ago to take a step up in the coming weeks.

Galway's is a campaign that is all about results. Away from the top-tier limelight, they face Meath in their opener, and Joyce will be keen for his charges to hit the ground running.

Achieving promotion is paramount.