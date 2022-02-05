Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11: Kingdom produce first-half storm to pile further misery on Dubs

David Clifford and Kerry piled more pressure on Dublin

Kerry hammered a struggling Dublin in Austin Stack Park, as a first-half rout saw Jack O'Connor's side record a 1-15 0-11 victory.

The Sky Blues' shortcomings were laid bare by their old rivals in Tralee. The Kingdom were looking to pile further misery on Dessie Farrell's charges, and that's exactly what transpired.

A run of 1-9 without reply in the first-half saw them take control of the contest, in a period which Dublin had no answer.

A Dara Moynihan goal laid the foundation for the victory, as Kerry out-matched their visitors all over the field. David Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Paul Geaney led the scoring, as the green and gold attacking unit laid waste to the Dubs' rearguard.

Following last week's defeat to Armagh at Croke Park, Dublin are facing an uphill battle for the remainder of the National League.

David Clifford caused David Byrne major issues throughout the first half

Dublin started reasonably well, going toe-to-toe with their hosts in the opening exchanges.

Kerry were awarded a penalty when Lee Gannon pushed Paudie Clifford in the 19th minute, but David Clifford was unable to convert, dragging his low shot wide.

The Dubs then had a goal disallowed. Dean Rock thought he had raised a green flag, but referee Conor Lane cancelled the score after a block by a Dublin player was spotted in the build-up. Niall Scully was shown a black card.

From there, Kerry cut loose.

David Clifford ran riot with three first-half points from play, while Paul Geaney created major headaches for the away side.

Dublin's struggles were summed up when Lorcan O'Dell and Dean Rock failed to convert goal chance a two-on-one situation.

Up the other end, Dara Moynihan smashed it past Evan Comerford into the net, and Kerry led 1-14 to 0-4 at half-time.

Dara Moynihan sends a rocket to the Dublin net

Backed by a strong wind, Dublin did manage to steady the ship upon the restart.

Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Brian Fenton all registered points, as they held the Kingdom to a single Paul Geaney score in the entire half.

Kerry played within themselves, knowing that the job was already done. But they didn't show any significant ruthlessness after the break with just the one point, as they eased to a 1-15 to 0-11 victory, their biggest over Dublin since the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 2 1 1 0 7 3 Armagh 1 1 0 0 5 2 Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kildare 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Monaghan 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tyrone 1 0 1 0 0 1 Dublin 2 0 0 2 -12 0

Kerry: Shane Murphy; Dan O'Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch; Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Seán O'Shea (0-5, 0-3f), Dara Moynihan (1-1); Paudie Clifford (0-1), David Clifford (0-3), Paul Geaney (0-3, 0-1m).

Subs: Gavin Crowley for Tadhg Morley (39 - temp), Stephen O'Brien for Adrain Spillane (54), Tony Brosnan for Paul Geaney (62), Micheál Burns for Dara Moynihan (64), Gavin Crowley for Tadhg Morley (70), Jack Savage for David Clifford (70 - temp), Dylan Casey for Dan O'Donoghue (73).

Dublin: Evan Comerford (0-1, 0-1f); Lee Gannon, David Byrne, Seán MacMahon; Darragh Conlon, Brian Howard (0-1), John Small; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Seán Bugler (0-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-2), Niall Scully (0-1); Lorcan O'Dell, Cameron McCormack, Dean Rock (0-4, 0-3f).

Subs: Ciaran Archer for Lorcan O'Dell (50), Ryan Basquel (0-1) for Cameron McCormack (50), Ross McGarry for Niall Scully (65), Killian McGinnis for John Small (67), CJ Smith for Darragh Conlon (72).