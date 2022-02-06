National Football League: Five red cards shown in Armagh's victory over Tyrone | Mayo and Donegal win

Armagh backed up last week's victory at Croke Park with a home win over the All-Ireland champions

Tempers flared in Armagh, but it was Kieran McGeeney's side who came away with the two points to remain top of the Division 1 table.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 2 2 0 0 11 4 Kerry 2 1 1 0 7 3 Donegal 2 1 1 0 5 3 Mayo 2 1 1 0 2 3 Monaghan 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Kildare 2 0 1 1 -5 1 Tyrone 2 0 1 1 -6 1 Dublin 2 0 0 2 -12 0

Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14

A first-half storm from Armagh saw them continue their impressive start to the National League, as they defeated the All-Ireland champions at the Athletic Grounds.

With over 14,000 fans in attendances, Kieran McGeeney's charges stormed into a 2-8 to 0-4 lead at half-time, thanks to goals from Greg McCabe and Jason Duffy.

Although Tyrone pushed back, the Orchard County still had enough to see out the six-point victory.

Rian O'Neill continued his searing run of form, kicking four points.

Tensions boiled over late in the contest, as referee flashed five red cards - four to Tyrone and one to Armagh - when a melee broke out in injury-time.

Referee David Gough showed five late red cards

Monaghan 1-11 Mayo 2-10

Mayo delivered the first victory of their campaign with a hard-fought victory over Monaghan in Clones.

However, it wasn't all good news for James Horan, as Eoghan McLaughlin was stretchered off following an injury.

The Connacht champions edged the contest, with Ryan O'Donoghue scoring 1-6 and Jason Doherty also hitting the net.

Eoghan McLaughlin was carried off on a stretcher

Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9

Donegal held out for a hard-fought five-point victory over Kildare in Ballybofey.

Paddy McBrearty of Donegal in action against Ryan Houlihan of Kildare

Declan Bonner's side led 2-7 to 1-4, thanks to goals from Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty, while Jimmy Hyland hit the net for the visitors.

The Lilywhites did pull it back to a one-score game, 2-8 to 1-8, but the hosts used all their experience to see out the result.

Division 2

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 2 2 0 0 19 4 Galway 2 2 0 0 17 4 Roscommon 2 2 0 0 10 4 Clare 2 1 1 0 9 3 Cork 2 0 1 1 -6 1 Down 2 0 0 1 -13 0 Meath 2 0 0 2 -15 0 Offaly 2 0 0 2 -21 0

Derry delivered a resounding win over Offaly, 2-13 to 0-7, in a meeting of the two promoted sides from 2021.

The Oak-Leaf County are joined at the top of the table by Galway, who continued their promotion push on Saturday with a comprehensive 1-12 to 0-9 away with over Down.

Meanwhile, a late Keelan Sexton penalty salvaged a 1-13 to 1-13 draw for Clare away to Cork.

Finally, Roscommon inflicted further woe on struggling Meath, as the Connacht side won 1-15 to 1-11 in Navan.

Meath manager Andy McEntee was shown a red card

Division 3

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 2 2 0 0 11 4 Westmeath 2 2 0 0 11 4 Antrim 2 1 0 1 5 2 Laois 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Wicklow 2 0 1 1 -5 1 Louth 2 0 1 1 -5 1 Longford 2 0 1 1 -7 1 Fermanagh 2 0 1 1 -9 1

Limerick made it two wins from two in the third tier, with a 2-9 to 0-11 away win over Antrim.

They vie with Westmeath for the top spot, after the Lake County defeated Leinster rivals Laois, 2-11 to 0-11.

Elsewhere, there were draws between Longford and Louth, and Wicklow and Fermanagh.

Limerick are making steady progress under Billy Lee

Division 4

NFL Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Sligo 2 2 0 0 25 4 Cavan 2 2 0 0 10 4 London 2 2 0 0 2 4 Leitrim 2 1 0 1 4 2 Waterford 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Tipperary 2 0 1 1 -8 1 Wexford 2 0 0 2 -8 0 Carlow 2 0 0 2 -24 0

London staged another comeback, this time recovering from a five-point deficit against Waterford in Ruislip, to claim their second consecutive win of the National League campaign.

Cavan continued their bid to bounce straight back up to Division 3 with a 0-17 to 1-8 victory at home to Wexford. But there was no such joy for the other recent provincial champion in the bottom tier, as Tipperary fell to Leitrim, 2-8 to 2-16 in Thurles.

Finally, Sligo hammered Carlow by a whopping 23-point margin, 0-28 to 0-5.