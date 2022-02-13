Jerome Johnston talks through his All-Ireland winning goal for Kilcoo: 'I couldn't believe it'

Jerome Johnston scores Kilcoo's winning goal late in extra-time

Kilmacud Crokes were leading by two points in injury-time at the end of extra-time in the All-Ireland final, when the ball fell to Kilcoo's Jerome Johnston.

His elder brother Ryan's shot had been saved off the line by Cian O'Connor a split second beforehand.

It was a brief moment, but Jerome knew what was at stake and concentrated on finishing the job and scoring a goal that will live long in the memory in Kilcoo.

"I sort of waited outside the six-yard box just in the hope that if it didn't go in you've always a chance if you're lurking about," he said.

"It came into my head to pull on it. I just thought 'take your time here, it can go anywhere if you pull on it'. I composed myself and just popped it into the top of the net."

It was the perfect culmination in what was the last roll of the dice for the Down side, as they forced a mistake from Kilmacud goalkeeper Conor Ferris, and launched the attack from there.

"We had put a bit of pressure on the 'keeper. I knew we were closing in. I said don't make it easy for him because he was happy enough to come with the ball. He was tired as we all were," Johnston added.

"Luckily enough he went for the safe option with the hoof and it fell into [Aaron Branagan's] hands and he picked out Shealin [Johnston]. Shealin turned down the line and at this stage my legs were completely gone. As soon as he got it I shouted to Ryan, 'Get to the box'. Because I was thinking if he launches it he has more height than me and I could get off his scraps.

"Next thing Shealin, I don't know how, picked him out with his right foot. Right place. right time. Couldn't believe it to be honest, when I seen it coming across to me. I was like, 'Is this for real?'.

"I got a bit of grief after the Ulster final for complacency from myself and hitting it at the 'keeper. Just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. In the Ulster final I assessed two, which is better than me scoring one. At the end of the day it's about the team and today I was lucky enough to be in the right position to help the team over the line. I'm delighted for all the boys."

Johnston celebrates with his son Lar

Lining out beside his two brothers and winning an All-Ireland is a memory he will always treasure, and he soaked it all in on the field after full-time with his five-month-old son Lar.

"There's no given right for anyone never to get back to Croke Park," he said.

"It was a nice moment to look up to the Hogan Stand to see the Kilcoo fans and what it meant to them and the emotion in their faces. Memories like that will stay with you forever and we're just glad we gave them that."

Shealin, Jerome, Lar, and Ryan Johnston at full-time

Following the heartbreak of the 2020 final defeat to Corofin, Saturday came as redemption for Kilcoo.

"That year against Corofin we felt we'd played well but just missed loads of chances and lost," Johnston reflected.

"Today we didn't play well and won. As the saying goes it's better to play bad and win than play well and get beat. So we're delighted and this will stick with us for a long while."