Mickey Moran's crowning glory with Kilcoo: 'A brilliant GAA man, deserving of his All-Ireland'

Former Derry. Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim boss Mickey Moran guided Kilcoo to victory in the All-Ireland Club Championship final

Mickey Moran is one of the most understated characters in Gaelic football.

The Derry native has managed five different teams in intercounty football, and his glittered CV contains vast success in both the club game and third level.

Kilcoo's victory in Saturday's All-Ireland Club Championship final was a crowning moment for Moran. But true to form, he maintained a low-key reaction after Jerome Johnston's dramatic winning goal, and Seán Hurson's final whistle.

Ignoring those celebrating around him, he went straight over to console his opposite number, Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan. Moran has lost All-Ireland finals in the past with Mayo and Kilcoo, and knows the heartache that accompanies such defeats.

"He's a brilliant GAA man, and I think he's deserving of his All-Ireland, he has a magnificent record and he's got a good crew with him there as well with Conleith [Gilligan]," Brennan said of Moran.

"They went through heartbreak themselves against Corofin and they are back here again, and more power to them, they deserved it."

When Kilcoo captain Conor Laverty climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand, he called out to Moran to join him on the podium and lift the Andy Merrigan Cup. True to form, Moran was away from the limelight on the other side of the field, and was reluctant to bask in the glory.

Conor Laverty and Aidan Branagan lift the Andy Merrigan Cup with Mickey Moran

"He didn't want to go up at all, to be honest. But Conor wasn't doing any more until he came," said Kilcoo coach Gilligan.

"And then eventually he did go, reluctantly, because he doesn't want the limelight, he doesn't want people talking about him. He doesn't want to be the story.

"How often have you ever seen captains take a manager up to lift the cup? But the boys all knew what it meant to Mickey, even though it was never mentioned during the week.

"There was a sense that everybody knew what it meant to him. He gives so much and asks for so little, especially the older players, they just really wanted to do it for him and I know that's a cliche but it was really true as you can see from the emotion of it at the end."

You think in sport that everybody has to be nailed on and hard and nasty all the time. Mickey throws that on his head because he's not. Gilligan says Moran is his own man

Although the general public rarely gets an insight into Moran's character, Gilligan explains he has an infectious personality.

"The bit that people don't realise about Mickey is that he's very witty," he said.

"He's a very dry humour. Somebody will say a comment and he'll mention something and boom! Everybody will look and go, is he serious? And then they'll realise he's joking. He's got a real dry wit.

"I suppose the one thing about him is obviously his calmness. If something happens, he doesn't react. If you say something or if there's an issue, he may not speak for maybe a minute, he's just processing stuff but he's just so good with the young boys especially.

"The older players can relate to him but it's his ability to relate to young boys who live in a completely different world, social media and all the things. They just hang off every word he says. He just has that strange ability to relate to people.

"Anybody that meets him, loves him. If Mickey Moran says bad stuff about you, it's not good. He's just got such a good character, a good nature. You think in sport that everybody has to be nailed on and hard and nasty all the time. Mickey throws that on his head because he's not.

"In changing rooms, he would never ridicule an opposition player or an opposition, everything is about his own team and performance. The one thing you would always say is that it's never personal, it's always about performance."