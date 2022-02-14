Maggie Farrelly to become first female referee in men's National League after getting assigned to Leitrim vs London

Farrelly will create more history this weekend

Maggie Farrell will create more history this weekend when she becomes the first female to referee a match in the Allianz Football League.

Farrelly took charge of the men's county final in Cavan last year, and was on duty in Croke Park on Saturday as the sideline official for the All-Ireland Club Championship final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

Farrelly refereed the Cavan SFC final replay between Gowna and Ramor United

The Breffni County native will break more ground this weekend, after getting assigned the Leitrim vs London tie in Division 4.

Michael Maher's high-flying London side will be looking for a third consecutive victory, after defeating Carlow and Waterford in recent weeks. This came after 23 months of no competitive fixtures for the side.

The Exiles will travel to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, to take on Andy Moran's charges on Sunday. The Connacht county are looking to build on their away win over Tipperary two weeks ago.

NFL Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Sligo 2 2 0 0 25 4 Cavan 2 2 0 0 10 4 London 2 2 0 0 2 4 Leitrim 2 1 0 1 4 2 Waterford 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Tipperary 2 0 1 1 -8 1 Wexford 2 0 0 2 -8 0 Carlow 2 0 0 2 -24 0

Meanwhile, David Gough will take charge of Dublin's meeting with Mayo at Croke Park.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Barry Cassidy will oversee Armagh vs Monaghan, Maurice Deegan will officiate Kerry vs Donegal, while Martin McNally will be on duty for Tyrone vs Kildare.