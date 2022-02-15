Tyrone players Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary set for one-match ban
The four Tyrone footballers shown red cards during the Red Hands' National League contest with Armagh are set to miss Sunday's meeting with Kildare
Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary are set to miss Tyrone's National League meeting with Kildare this weekend.
The Red Hands' tie with Armagh in round two of the Allianz Football League ended in chaos, as referee David Gough red-carded the four Tyrone players, along with the Orchard County's Greg McCabe, following a melee in injury-time.
BBC is reporting that the four players were each handed a one-match ban on Monday night.
Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan had indicated that they would be appealing any sanctions, but it now appears that they will be upheld.
The All-Ireland champions and the Lilywhites will face off on Sunday afternoon, with both sides only managing a single point from their opening two games.
NFL Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Armagh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4
|Kerry
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Donegal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Mayo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Monaghan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
|Kildare
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|1
|Tyrone
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|1
|Dublin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-12
|0
With Division 1's relegation battle and race for the top two spots set to become clearer following the conclusion of the third round of games this weekend, Tyrone will be targeting a home win to kick-start their campaign.