GAA votes to restructure All-Ireland Football Championship: 'Green proposal' receives significant majority

Bryan Walsh of Mayo in action against Pádraig Hampsey of Tyrone during last year's All-Ireland final

The GAA has voted to restructure the All-Ireland Football Championship from 2023 onwards, with a significant majority supporting the change at the association's annual Congress on Saturday.

The 'green proposal' received 94.7% support at the convention at the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Co Mayo.

Although less radical than 'Proposal B' - which failed at the Special Congress last October - the 'green' option is nonetheless widely viewed as a more favourable format compared to the status quo.

The new format will not be in place this year, but will take effect from next season.

Motion 1, regarding new structures for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, received an overwhelming majority

The new format explained

The National Leagues and provincial championships will be retained in their current form. Following their conclusion, 16 teams will proceed to the All-Ireland Championships, with the remainder entering the Tailteann Cup.

All provincial finalists, as well as the next eight teams in terms of National League ranking progress to the All-Ireland Championship round-robin stages, with four groups of four.

The four group winners will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with the second-placed teams drawn against third-placed teams in preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup would follow a similar structure, with New York entering at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

McCarthy welcomes 'exciting' structure

GAA president Larry McCarthy said it was a positive development.

McCarthy during the GAA Congress at NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

"The structure will give more games to more counties at an appropriate level and at an appropriate time of the year," he said in his speech.

"While there may be some teething problems, as there is with any new venture, we will work through those problems and adjust accordingly.

"The format is an exciting one and I look forward to great games and the opportunity for counties who may not have been successful for a while to develop and evolve and compete consistently."