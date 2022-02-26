Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-12: Tir Chonaill come good to defeat Red Hands in Ballybofey

Oisin Gallen turned the tide for Donegal after his introduction

Donegal staged a remarkable turnaround to defeat the All-Ireland champions.

Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-12

Declan Bonner's side bounced back from last weekend's hammering in Kerry with a hard-fought win over Tyrone in Ballybofey.

Nathan Donnelly of Tyrone in action against Caolan Ward of Donegal

Playing into a strong breeze, Tyrone seemed to be managing the contest impressively. Michael McKernan kicked two eye-catching points, while Conn Kilpatrick, and Darragh Canavan also scored to help the visitors into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead.

An injury to Padraig McNulty caused a lengthy stoppage in the match, but Tyrone continued to push on.

However, Donegal finished the half on a high. At the start of injury-time, Paddy McBrearty battled past the Tyrone defence and popped it across to Conor O'Donnell who fisted the ball into the net.

Jason McGee kicked a long-range score to level it at a half-way mark.

Darragh Canavan of Tyrone in action against Ciaran Thompson of Donegal

Facing into the wind, Donegal moved up a gear. Conor O'Donnell impressed in the full-forward line, finishing with 1-3. Darren McCurry kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Red Hands.

Declan Bonner's decision to introduce Oisin Gallen as a substitute proved crucial. Gallen edged his team into the lead as the game entered injury-time. Tyrone poured forward in pursuit of an equaliser, but were hit on the break. Gallen stormed in behind the defence and squared it to Jeaic McKelvey, who palmed it past Niall Morgan.

Donegal: Shaun Patton (0-1, 0-1f); Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh (0-1), Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ódhrán McFadden Ferry; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee (0-1); Shane O'Donnell (0-1), Peadar Mogan, Ciaran Thompson; Patrick McBrearty (0-2, 0-1f), Conor O'Donnell (1-3), Niall O'Donnell.

Subs: Jeaic McKelvey (1-0) for Niall O'Donnell (35+7), Oisin Gallen (0-1) for Hugh McFadden (59), Daire Ó Baoill for Shane O'Donnell (68), Ethan O'Donnell for Ódhrán McFadden Ferry (68).

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan (0-2), Pádraig Hampsey, Frank Burns; Niall Sludden, Jonathan Monroe (0-1), Kieran McGeary; Conn Kilpatrick (0-1), Brian Kennedy; Nathan Donnelly, Darragh Canavan (0-1), Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry (0-5, 0-3f), Padraig McNulty, Paul Donaghy.

Subs: Richard Donnelly (0-1) for Padraig McNulty (21), Cathal McShane (0-1) for Paul Donaghy (56), Conor McKenna for Kieran McGeary (68).

Division 2

Galway continued their promotion push with an away victory over Cork in a high-scoring contest. The clash was finely-poised at the break, with the sides level at 1-12 apiece.

However, the Tribesmen kicked on in the second-half to storm to a 3-22 to 2-17 victory. Shane Walsh pulled the strings for Padraic Joyce's side with 2-7, while Robert Finnerty (0-4) and Damien Comer (1-1) also continued.

One of Galway's main rivals for promotion will be their provincial neighbours Roscommon. Anthony Cunningham's side continued their unbeaten start to the National League, with a comprehensive 1-18 to 0-10 win away to Down.

Meanwhile, Offaly vs Meath ended in a 1-10 to 1-10 draw in Tullamore, as both sides' searches for a first victory of the campaign goes on. The Faithful County looked on-course to seal victory, but an injury-time fisted goal from Eoin Harkin salvaged a point for the Royals.

Shane Walsh led the Galway charge

In Division 3, Limerick bounced back from last week's home defeat to Louth, as they overcame Wicklow, 1-13 to 1-9.

A late Ryan Murray point sealed a 1-8 to 1-8 draw for Antrim away to Laois. Meanwhile in Division 4, Tipperary overcame Sligo, 1-13 to 1-9.