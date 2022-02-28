National Football League talking points: Dublin destined for relegation? | Kerry's league objectives

Dessie Farrell's side continue to struggle

Dublin bidding to stay in Division 1

Four straight losses see Dublin rooted to the foot of the top-flight table.

They are the only side across all four divisions not to pick up a single point. Only Cavan, who have won three from three in Division 4, have scored fewer goals than the capital side.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 4 3 1 0 24 7 Mayo 4 3 1 0 9 7 Armagh 4 2 1 1 9 5 Donegal 4 2 1 1 0 5 Tyrone 4 1 1 2 -9 3 Kildare 4 1 1 2 -3 3 Monaghan 4 0 2 2 -10 2 Dublin 4 0 0 4 -20 0

Dessie Farrell has talked of using the National League as a launchpad to the summer. But with each passing defeat, the questions grow louder.

Fresh from a first league or championship win over the Sky Blues since 2000, Kildare will feel they are now equipped to end Dublin's dominance in the Leinster Championship.

But for now, there are more pressing matters for Farrell's charges. Specifically, they are bidding to avoid relegation to Division 2. And retaining their Division 1 status looks a tall order.

Between 2010-2020, the average points tally for the sixth-placed team in Division 1 was 5.5. Dublin face Tyrone in Omagh, Donegal in Croke Park, and Monaghan in Clones in their final three games, as they bid to reach such a total.

In 2010, Dublin defeated Tyrone to relegate Mickey Harte's side, two years after the Red Hands had won the All-Ireland title. While a Tyrone victory in round five may not mathematically demote the Dubs, it would go a long way to returning the favour 12 years later.

Dublin's woes continue

Kerry are flying, but are they achieving their league objectives?

Kerry's firepower up front is no secret, and their league form is mirroring that of 2021, with David Clifford and Seán O'Shea leading routs against some of the country's best teams. The duo combined for 3-5 (3-1 of which came from play) as the Kingdom cruised by Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.

However, the questions surrounding the Munster kingpins before 2022 was whether Jack O'Connor could settle on a spine for the team that could stand up to scrutiny in the white heat of championship, something that was missing in the defeats to Cork and Tyrone over the past two years.

Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry have been teaming up in midfield. It remains to be seen where their Na Gaeil club-mate Stefan Okunbor will fit into the team upon his return from injury, or what changes O'Connor makes to accommodate David Moran.

Meanwhile, the management is looking to find the right balance in defence.

Kerry remain on-course to seal a third National League title, having shared last year's crown with Dublin, but springtime silverware will count for little in the southwest if they do not deliver the big one later in the year.

Can Jack O'Connor finally get Kerry over the line this year?

Kildare striking the right notes

The Lilywhites were widely tipped for relegation at the start of the campaign, but are in with a real chance of staying up after some impressive home form.

Having drawn with Kerry and defeated Dublin in Newbridge, Kildare are making St Conleth's Park a fortress once more. Another home win against Monaghan in round six would go a long way to ensuring Division 1 football for 2023.

Glenn Ryan inherited a panel that was already on an upward trajectory, but they have kicked on once more this season.

They boast an attack to rival most teams in the country. Daniel Flynn was at his brilliant best on Sunday, with Jimmy Hyland looking increasingly comfortable at the top level. The 2018 U20 All-Ireland winner is the top scorer in Division 1, and his tally of 2-8 from play trails only David Clifford in that department.

Elsewhere Kildare still have several stars to welcome back into the fold, and Kevin Feely's impressive cameo off the bench against Dublin suggests he will make a major impact upon his full return.

The fact that Kildare's upturn in fortunes is coinciding with Dublin's apparent demise means that a first Leinster title in 22 years is a real possibility for the Lilywhites.

Kildare's management team celebrate the win over Dublin

Are Donegal moving in the right direction?

It remains somewhat difficult to get a read on Donegal's championship credentials after four matches in the National League.

Their Kerry no-show remains an outlier, and many will point to the difficult conditions in Killarney last week as a contributing factor.

Tír Chonaill have flattered to deceive under Declan Bonner when push has come to shove in the championship over recent years. But are they now building a stronger panel?

Michael Murphy's absence has forced others to step up in recent weeks. Shane O'Donnell is making a name for himself up front, Conor O'Donnell continues to develop, while Oisin Gallen looks set for a belated breakout season after injury issues.

Regardless of what transpires in the National League, the goal will be to reach their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2014. Now in the fifth year under the current management team, can Donegal deliver upon their potential?

Oisin Gallen of Donegal celebrates scoring a late point to help Donegal defeat the All-Ireland champions on Saturday

Three into two won't go in second-tier promotion race

Derry, Roscommon and Galway are all unbeaten so far in Division 2, and there is a clear divide between the top three and the rest of the field.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 4 4 0 0 37 8 Roscommon 4 3 1 0 21 7 Galway 3 3 0 0 25 6 Clare 4 1 2 1 0 4 Meath 4 0 2 2 -15 2 Offaly 3 0 1 2 -21 1 Cork 4 0 1 3 -23 1 Down 4 0 1 3 -24 1

However, only two can achieve promotion.

The Oak Leaf County were in Division 4 as recently as 2019, but appear set to ascend to the top tier if they continue the current run of good form. Rory Gallagher's charges are improving week by week, and comfortably accounted for Clare on Sunday.

Despite not having any significant championship progress to show for the strides they have made in recent years, Derry are one of the fastest-improving teams in Gaelic football right now.

The Tribesmen are ruthlessly going about their business, and Shane Walsh was on fire, scoring 2-7, as they defeated Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. Pádraic Joyce's side will look at how Mayo used their Division 2 campaign last year as a springboard for a long summer, but they must first finish the job in the coming weeks.

Galway have three wins from three

Roscommon, meanwhile, are showing a steeliness under Anthony Cunningham. The Connacht outfit have yo-yoed between the top two tiers every season since 2017, and their form suggests it could be a repeat of 2018 and 2020 where they bounce straight back from relegation the previous year.

None of these sides have played each other just yet. And the race for promotion will be decided by those three games.