Wicklow senior football manager Colin Kelly steps down after four National League games

Kelly's short-lived spell with Wicklow is over

Wicklow GAA are on the hunt for a new senior football manager, after Colin Kelly stepped down after just four National League games due to work commitments.

The former Louth and Westmeath boss took charge for the 2022 season, having succeeded Kildare native Davy Burke.

But he will not be continuing as the Garden County face a battle to retain their Division 3 status in the coming weeks.

Wicklow are currently bottom of the table in the third tier of the National League, with just one draw from their opening four games.

Kelly speaks to his players after the O'Byrne Cup match against Laois

"Colin Kelly has stepped down from his role as Wicklow Senior Football Manager due to a change in work commitments," read a Wicklow GAA statement.

"Wicklow GAA management committee would like to thank Colin for his dedication and hard work since taking up the role and wish him the very best in the future.

"In light of this, Wicklow GAA Management Committee will meet to discuss the management of the senior football team for the remainder of the season."

Wicklow county chairperson Martin Fitzgerald added: "A huge thanks to Colin for working unbelievably hard since taking on the role. I know that everyone in Wicklow GAA wishes Colin every future success".