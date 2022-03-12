Kerry 1-12 Mayo 0-14: David Clifford free sees Kingdom edge to victory in titanic Tralee tussle

Tony Brosnan celebrates his first-half goal

Kerry held off a second-half Mayo storm to seal a hard-fought 1-12 to 0-14 victory to move clear at the top of the Division 1 table.

Amidst Dublin's struggles, there is a sense that the 2022 All-Ireland title is well and truly up for grabs. As open a championship as there has been for a decade.

Two sides hoping to take advantage of this power vacuum met in Tralee. Both are firmly intent on ending their respective waits for the Sam Maguire Cup. Mayo's plight has been 71 years. For Kerry, the wait since 2014 will have felt just as long, given the lofty standards set in the southwest.

In many ways, this was a chance to lay down a marker for the summer ahead.

And it was Kerry who made the statement in front of a full house at Austin Stack Park, claiming their first home league victory over Mayo since 2009.

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Oisín Mullin of Mayo

Kerry's ferocity in the tackle was eye-catching right from the off. In torrid conditions in Tralee, the Kingdom were the ones who were up for the fight.

Forcing turnovers and pressurising Mayo in possession, the Munster kingpins were in no mood to be accommodating hosts for their visitors.

A pair of Jack Savage frees helped Kerry into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. Mayo eventually settled, and although they were wasteful with their shooting, worked their way back into contention. Two well-taken scores by Fergal Boland kept them in the hunt.

But Kerry's high press was causing issues, as they claimed 12 first-half turnovers.

In the 21st minute, they struck for a goal. A neat team move played Tony Brosnan in on goal, and the Dr Crokes marksman made no mistake, burying the ball past Rob Hennelly.

The Connacht champions searched for a reply, but spurned two goal chances before half-time, as Kerry took a 1-6 to 0-6 lead into the break.

James Horan's side were handed their first defeat of the campaign

After being dominated in the physical stakes, Mayo upped the ante in the second half, pressing higher.

Kerry remained patient, with Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Dara Moynihan and Jack Barry registering points when they worked their way in behind.

But Ryan O'Donoghue's accuracy kept Mayo in the hunt.

Then came an apparent turning point in the 57th minute. Paudie Clifford under-hit a seemingly-routine free, and O'Donoghue tagged on a score seconds later in reply.

Shortly afterwards, Mayo were allowed to re-take a free after a Kerry player shouted during Rob Hennelly's run-up.

Matthew Ruane then levelled it, as it seemed that the visitors had all the momentum.

However, there was to be a final twist, as a late free from David Clifford sealed the victory for Kerry, edging it at the death to claim the two points that will likely steer them to a National League final.

But these two sides will likely meet again in 2022. Perhaps on two occasions.

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Scorers

Kerry: David Clifford (0-6, 0-2f), Tony Brosnan (1-2), Jack Savage (0-2, 0-2f), Jack Barry (0-1), Dara Moynihan (0-1).

Mayo: Ryan O'Donoghue (0-7, 0-6f, 0-1m), Fergal Boland (0-3), Matthew Ruane (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-1, 0-1 '45), Aiden Orme (0-1).

Teams

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy

2. Dylan Casey

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Graham O'Sullivan

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

8. Diarmuid O'Connor

9. Jack Barry

10. Dara Moynihan

11. Jack Savage

12. Adrian Spillane

13. Paudie Clifford

14. David Clifford

17. Tony Brosnan

Subs

Stephen O'Brien for Adrian Spillane (46th minute)

Killian Spillane for Jack Barry (48th minute)

Gavin Crowley for Dylan Casey (55th minute)

Micheál Burns for Paudie Clifford (66th minute)

Pa Warren for Graham O'Sullivan (73rd minute)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Padraig O'Hora

7. Oisín Mullin

4. Michael Plunkett

5. Paddy Durcan

6. Stephen Coen

3. Lee Keegan

8. Jordan Flynn

11. Aidan O'Shea

9. Matthew Ruane

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

12. Jack Carney

13. Fergal Boland

14. Aiden Orme

15. Ryan O'Donoghue

Subs

Enda Hession for Stephen Coen (half-time)

Kevin McLoughlin for Jack Carney (43rd minute)

Frank Irwin for Aiden Orme (57th minute)

Conor Loftus for Fergal Boland (67th minute)

Donnacha McHugh for Diarmuid O'Connor (71)