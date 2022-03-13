National Football League: Wins for Dublin and Monaghan, Division 2 promotion race heats up

Jonny Cooper of Dublin in action against Carthal McShane of Tyrone

Dublin are finally back to winning ways.

Tyrone 0-8 Dublin 0-13

The Dubs travelled to Healy Park knowing that defeat would seal their relegation to Division 2.

And with their backs to the wall, Dublin came out fighting. This wasn't the team that lost their opening four games.

Instead, the cohesion and ruthlessness of the six-in-a-row run was on display in the first half.

Cathal McShane kicked an early free to give Tyrone the lead. But from there, Dublin took complete control. Eight different scorers registered white flags from play in the first half, as they took a 0-11 to 0-2 lead into the break.

Conn Kilpatrick had a goal disallowed for Tyrone late in the half, as Evan Comerford was fouled in the build-up.

Ciarán Kilkenny was among the top performers for the Dubs

Any chance of a Tyrone comeback seemed to be killed off at the start of the second half, when Padraig Hampsey was dismissed. The full-back received a yellow card, having spent 10 minutes in the sin bin before the break, and was given his marching orders.

Nonetheless, the home side showed their fighting spirit, scoring four without reply. Dublin didn't register a second-half score until the 57th minute, when Dean Rock fisted over the bar to stretch the lead to 0-12 to 0-6.

From there, Dublin managed the game to see out a deserved victory. They stay alive in Division 1 for now, but will need to continue this form in their final two games at home to Donegal and away to Monaghan.

Meanwhile, the result drags the All-Ireland champions into the relegation scrap.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 5 4 1 0 25 9 Mayo 5 3 1 0 9 7 Armagh 5 3 1 1 14 7 Donegal 5 2 1 2 -5 5 Monaghan 5 1 2 2 -5 4 Tyrone 5 1 1 3 -14 3 Kildare 5 1 1 3 -8 3 Dublin 5 1 0 4 -15 2

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Frank Burns; Conor Meyler, Jonathan Monroe, Peter Harte; Conn Kilpatrick, Ronan McNamee; Nathan Donnelly, Niall Sludden (0-1), Kieran McGeary; Darren McCurry (0-3, 0-3f), Cathal McShane (0-2, 0-2f), Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Conor McKenna for Nathan Donnelly (35), Richard Donnelly (0-2) for Kieran McGeary (ht), Michael Conroy for Jonathan Monroe (ht), Liam Rafferty for Conor McKenna (59), Paul Donaghy for Cathal McShane (68).

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Cian Murphy; John Small, Jonny Cooper, Robert McDaid (0-1); Brian Fenton (0-1), Tom Lahiff (0-1); Brian Howard, Seán Bugler (0-1), Niall Scully (0-1); Cormac Costello (0-2), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-2), Dean Rock (0-3).

Subs: Eoin Murchan for Jonny Cooper (50), James McCarthy for Tom Lahiff (53), Ryan Basquel for Cormac Costello (66), Lee Gannon for Robert McDaid (70).

Donegal 0-10 Monaghan 1-12

Monaghan secured a crucial victory in their fight for Division 1 survival, defeating Donegal by five points in Ballybofey. It was the home side's first league defeat at MacCumhaill Park in 12 years.

Despite playing into a strong wind, Monaghan dominated the first half. Conor McManus took care of business on frees, while the hosts struggled up the other end.

Andrew Woods took advantage of confusion amongst the Donegal backs under a high ball to claim possession and find the net in the 11th minute, as the Farney County dictated proceedings.

Declan Bonner introduced Michael Murphy in a bid to turn the tide, with Monaghan leading 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Michael Murphy scored three points upon his introduction

Just like their home victory over Tyrone, Donegal made a flying start to the second-half, with three unanswered points.

But although Monaghan struggled in front of goal, the home side could not work their way back into the tie.

Kieran Duffy kicked two excellent points, while a Micheál Bannigan point kept Donegal at bay.

Ultimately, Declan Bonner's side were left with too much to do, as Monaghan ran out five-point winners.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Daire Ó Baoill, Jason McGee (0-1, 0-1f); Aaron Doherty, Peadar Mogan, Ciarán Thompson; Patrick McBrearty (0-5, 0-4f), Conor O'Donnell, Charles McGuinness.

Subs: Michael Murphy (0-3, 0-2f) for Ciarán Thompson (28), Ethan O'Donnell for Charles McGuinness (ht), Eunan Doherty (0-1) for Daire Ó Baoill (41), Jamie Brennan for Ryan McHugh (51), Paul Brennan for Odhrán McFadden Ferry (68).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-1, 0-1f); Kieran Duffy (0-2), Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Killian Lavelle, Dessie Ward (0-1); Darren Hughes, Gary Mohan; Conor McCarthy (0-1), Micheál Bannigan (0-1), Shane Carey; Andrew Woods (1-1), Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1m).

Subs: Niall Kearns for Darren Hughes (61), Colin Walshe for Dessie Ward (61), Fintan Kelly for Killian Lavelle (61), Shane Hanratty (0-1) for Karl O'Connell (67), Karl O'Connell for Ryan McAnespie (70), Sean Jones for Andrew Woods (73).

Division 2

Roscommon and Derry remain unbeaten after a 0-12 to 0-12 draw at Dr Hyde Park, and both remain firmly in the promotion race.

Derry and Roscommon couldn't be separated

Galway continued their winning start with a 2-8 to 1-5 victory over Clare. It was level at half-time, but a Damien Comer goal set the Tribesmen on their way to a fifth straight win.

Meanwhile, Meath picked up a huge victory in the relegation battle. They defeated Cork, 1-18 to 1-10 at Páirc Tailteann, in a result that leaves the Rebels in trouble.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 5 5 0 0 35 10 Derry 5 4 1 0 37 9 Roscommon 5 3 2 0 21 8 Clare 5 1 2 2 -6 4 Meath 5 1 2 2 -7 4 Offaly 5 1 1 3 -24 3 Down 5 0 1 4 -25 1 Cork 5 0 1 4 -31 1

Division 3

The promotion race in the third tier remains wide open. Antrim are top, after a 1-19 to 0-12 win over Longford.

Mickey Harte's Louth delivered a 2-12 to 0-14 victory over Fermanagh.

Laois were too strong for Wicklow, winning 1-17 to 0-8, while Westmeath defeated Limerick by six points on Saturday.

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 5 3 1 1 21 7 Louth 5 3 1 1 3 7 Westmeath 5 3 0 2 11 6 Limerick 5 3 0 2 8 6 Fermanagh 5 2 1 2 0 5 Laois 5 2 1 2 5 5 Longford 5 1 1 3 -20 3 Wicklow 5 0 1 4 -28 1

Division 4

Cavan were denied their first chance to seal promotion, as they fell to Tipperary at home, 1-11 to 1-7. The result sees the Premier breathe fire into their push to return to the third tier.

Meanwhile, Sligo ran out 3-19 to 0-10 winners over London, Leitrim saw off Carlow, 2-14 to 1-10, while Wexford edged Waterford, 0-15 to 0-14.