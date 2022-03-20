Dublin 2-15 Donegal 2-11: Dubs see off Tir Chonaill at Croke Park to stay alive in Division 1

The Dubs overcame a slow start to prevail

Dublin defeated Donegal 2-15 to 2-11 to stay alive in Division 1, meaning both relegation spots will be decided on the final weekend.

The great escape is on for Dublin.

After four rounds, they were the only team across all divisions in the National Football League not to register a single point. But Dessie Farrell's charges could ensure their top-tier survival next week when they travel to Clones to take on Monaghan in a loser-gets-relegated contest.

Knowing that defeat to Donegal would see them demoted in the National League for the first time since 1995, the Dubs built on last week's impressive showing in Tyrone to see off their visitors at Croke Park.

McBrearty scored 1-6 for Donegal

The sides traded scores in the opening exchanges, with Donegal the more clinical. Cormac Costello and Sean Bugler both spurned goal chances, but the visitors picked off points at the Hill 16 end.

In the 11th minute, Paddy McBrearty's shot dropped over goalkeeper Michael Shiel and into the net. Whether or not the Kilcar marksman intended it, only he could tell. But he followed with another point shortly afterwards to help Donegal into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.

With their backs pinned against the wall, Dublin found a response. Brian Howard kicked two excellent long-range scores from outside the Donegal blanket, and Niall Scully found the net, beating Shaun Patton in the far bottom corner.

From there, the Sky Blues took control. Brian Fenton and Tom Lahiff both scored, as the Dubs built a 1-8 to 1-5 half-time lead.

They could have been further ahead, but when Scully spotted Patton off his line late in the half, the Templeogue forward's shot from the '65 went just wide.

Jason McGee of Donegal in action against Jonny Cooper of Dublin

It was a cagey start to the second half. The first opening came when Brian Fenton stormed in one-on-one with Patton, but blasted his shot wide.

Nonetheless, Dublin began to find their range and opened the gap to five.

Donegal hit back in the 54th minute. Ryan McHugh floated in a high ball, and Michael Murphy beat Michael Shiel and James McCarthy in the air to fist the ball into the net.

But Dublin managed to keep them at arm's length and they finally broke the Donegal resistance in the 70th minute. Michael Fitzsimons was brought down in the Donegal square, and Dean Rock dispatched the penalty into the top corner.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 6 5 1 0 28 11 Mayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 Armagh 6 3 1 2 11 7 Kildare 6 2 1 3 1 5 Donegal 6 2 1 3 -9 5 Tyrone 6 2 1 3 -12 5 Dublin 6 2 0 4 -11 4 Monaghan 6 1 2 3 -14 4

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)

Attendance: 15,962

Scorers

Dublin: Dean Rock (1-5, 1-0p, 0-3f), Cormac Costello (0-3), Brian Howard (0-3), Niall Scully (1-0), Brian Fenton (0-2), Tom Lahiff (0-1), Sean Bugler (0-1).

Donegal: Patrick McBrearty (1-6, 0-1f), Michael Murphy (1-1, 0-1f), Conor O'Donnell (0-2), Ryan McHugh (0-1), Aaron Doherty (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

16. Michael Shiel

2. Michael Fitzsimons

3. David Byrne

4. Cian Murphy

21. James McCarthy

7. Robert McDaid

6. Jonny Cooper

8. Brian Fenton

9. Tom Lahiff

10. Brian Howard

11. Seán Bugler

12. Niall Scully

14. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Cormac Costello

15. Dean Rock

Subs:

Eoin Murchan for Jonny Cooper (52)

Lee Gannon for Niall Scully (64)

Brian O'Leary for Cormac Costello (67)

Alex Wright for Ciarán Kilkenny (71)

Cillian O'Shea for James McCarthy (72)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

2. Caolan Ward

7. Stephen McMenamin

3. Brendan McCole

5. Ryan McHugh

4. Ódhrán McFadden Ferry

6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher

8. Hugh McFadden

9. Jason McGee

14. Conor O'Donnell

12. Aaron Doherty

11. Peadar Mogan

13. Patrick McBrearty

18. Michael Murphy

15. Jamie Brennan

Subs:

Shane O'Donnell for Jamie Brennan (50)

Ethan O'Donnell for Aaron Doherty (55)

Jeaic McKelvey for Ryan McHugh (60)

Paul Brennan for Hugh McFadden (62)

Neil McGee for Stephen McMenamin (70)