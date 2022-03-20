Dublin 2-15 Donegal 2-11: Dubs see off Tir Chonaill at Croke Park to stay alive in Division 1
Match report from the Allianz Football League meeting between Dublin and Donegal at Croke Park; goals from Niall Scully and Dean Rock helped Dessie Farrell's side to their second victory of the campaign, despite the best efforts of Patrick McBrearty, who hit 1-6
By Brian Barry at Croke Park
Last Updated: 20/03/22 5:55pm
Dublin defeated Donegal 2-15 to 2-11 to stay alive in Division 1, meaning both relegation spots will be decided on the final weekend.
The great escape is on for Dublin.
After four rounds, they were the only team across all divisions in the National Football League not to register a single point. But Dessie Farrell's charges could ensure their top-tier survival next week when they travel to Clones to take on Monaghan in a loser-gets-relegated contest.
Knowing that defeat to Donegal would see them demoted in the National League for the first time since 1995, the Dubs built on last week's impressive showing in Tyrone to see off their visitors at Croke Park.
The sides traded scores in the opening exchanges, with Donegal the more clinical. Cormac Costello and Sean Bugler both spurned goal chances, but the visitors picked off points at the Hill 16 end.
In the 11th minute, Paddy McBrearty's shot dropped over goalkeeper Michael Shiel and into the net. Whether or not the Kilcar marksman intended it, only he could tell. But he followed with another point shortly afterwards to help Donegal into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.
With their backs pinned against the wall, Dublin found a response. Brian Howard kicked two excellent long-range scores from outside the Donegal blanket, and Niall Scully found the net, beating Shaun Patton in the far bottom corner.
From there, the Sky Blues took control. Brian Fenton and Tom Lahiff both scored, as the Dubs built a 1-8 to 1-5 half-time lead.
They could have been further ahead, but when Scully spotted Patton off his line late in the half, the Templeogue forward's shot from the '65 went just wide.
It was a cagey start to the second half. The first opening came when Brian Fenton stormed in one-on-one with Patton, but blasted his shot wide.
Nonetheless, Dublin began to find their range and opened the gap to five.
Donegal hit back in the 54th minute. Ryan McHugh floated in a high ball, and Michael Murphy beat Michael Shiel and James McCarthy in the air to fist the ball into the net.
But Dublin managed to keep them at arm's length and they finally broke the Donegal resistance in the 70th minute. Michael Fitzsimons was brought down in the Donegal square, and Dean Rock dispatched the penalty into the top corner.
NFL Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Kerry
|6
|5
|1
|0
|28
|11
|Mayo
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|Armagh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Kildare
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Donegal
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-9
|5
|Tyrone
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-12
|5
|Dublin
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-11
|4
|Monaghan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-14
|4
Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)
Attendance: 15,962
Scorers
Dublin: Dean Rock (1-5, 1-0p, 0-3f), Cormac Costello (0-3), Brian Howard (0-3), Niall Scully (1-0), Brian Fenton (0-2), Tom Lahiff (0-1), Sean Bugler (0-1).
Donegal: Patrick McBrearty (1-6, 0-1f), Michael Murphy (1-1, 0-1f), Conor O'Donnell (0-2), Ryan McHugh (0-1), Aaron Doherty (0-1).
Teams
Dublin
16. Michael Shiel
2. Michael Fitzsimons
3. David Byrne
4. Cian Murphy
21. James McCarthy
7. Robert McDaid
6. Jonny Cooper
8. Brian Fenton
9. Tom Lahiff
10. Brian Howard
11. Seán Bugler
12. Niall Scully
14. Ciarán Kilkenny
13. Cormac Costello
15. Dean Rock
Subs:
Eoin Murchan for Jonny Cooper (52)
Lee Gannon for Niall Scully (64)
Brian O'Leary for Cormac Costello (67)
Alex Wright for Ciarán Kilkenny (71)
Cillian O'Shea for James McCarthy (72)
Donegal
1. Shaun Patton
2. Caolan Ward
7. Stephen McMenamin
3. Brendan McCole
5. Ryan McHugh
4. Ódhrán McFadden Ferry
6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher
8. Hugh McFadden
9. Jason McGee
14. Conor O'Donnell
12. Aaron Doherty
11. Peadar Mogan
13. Patrick McBrearty
18. Michael Murphy
15. Jamie Brennan
Subs:
Shane O'Donnell for Jamie Brennan (50)
Ethan O'Donnell for Aaron Doherty (55)
Jeaic McKelvey for Ryan McHugh (60)
Paul Brennan for Hugh McFadden (62)
Neil McGee for Stephen McMenamin (70)