Sky Sports' live GAA games for 2022 announced: 20 matches to be broadcast in bumper summer of Gaelic football and hurling

Waterford will travel to Limerick in the second round of the Munster SHC round-robin, live on Sky Sports

The 20 live GAA games that will be shown on Sky Sports this summer have been announced.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA this year, and coverage gets underway on Saturday April 16, with a hurling-football double-header. The Leinster Hurling Championship kicks off with a heavyweight meeting of Wexford and Galway, before All-Ireland football champions Tyrone enter the fray against Fermanagh.

On Saturday April 23, Limerick and Waterford face off in the Munster Hurling Championship, preceded by Dublin's clash with the Model County.

Presenter Gráinne McElwain returns to our screens this year to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures. Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan, the Kingdom's four-time All-Ireland winner and Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy, and Donegal legend Jim McGuinness, will once again join Gráinne to provide expert insights and analysis for all Sky Sports GAA Football fixtures.

While Sky Sports GAA Hurling, insights and analysis will be provided by Galway's four-time All-Star Ollie Canning, the Banner County's two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O'Connor and Kilkenny's nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.

Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Live GAA matches on Sky Sports

April 16

Leinster SHC: Wexford vs Galway

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh vs Tyrone

April 23

Leinster SHC: Wexford vs Dublin

Munster SHC: Limerick vs Waterford

April 30

Ulster SFC: Monaghan vs Down

Leinster SFC: Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford

May 7

Munster SFC: Cork vs Kerry

May 14

Leinster SHC: Dublin vs Kilkenny

May 21

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny vs Wexford OR Galway vs Dublin

June 4

SFC Qualifiers: 1x Round 1 game

June 11

SFC Qualifiers: 2x Round 2 games

June 25

2x All Ireland SFC quarter-finals

July 2-3

2x All Ireland SHC semi-finals

July 9-10

2x All Ireland SFC semi-finals

July 17

All Ireland SHC final

July 24

All Ireland SFC final

A huge summer ahead

Speaking on the launch of Sky Sports GAA Championship fixtures and panel line up, CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said: "We are delighted to showcase the 2022 GAA Championships across Sky Sports Arena again this year. This year's line-up sees some exciting clashes in the hurling and football Championships, and we are thrilled to be broadcasting 20 games, 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

"In addition to all the live action, we are delighted to welcome back Peter, Kieran, Jim, Ollie, Jamesie and JJ who will be providing their expert analysis and, no doubt, some heated debate. Together with Gráinne at the helm, we are looking forward to kicking off our coverage, for what is sure to be an action packed summer of GAA."

Sky Sports Arena is available on Sky Channel 408, Virgin channel 407, eir channel 416 and Vodafone channel 406. NOW members can stream all the action with their NOW Sports Membership.

The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland Championship, culminating with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals on July 17th and 24th.

For all the latest GAA news, check out www.SkySports.com/GAA