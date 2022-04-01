Sky Sports' live GAA games for 2022 announced: 20 matches to be broadcast in bumper summer of Gaelic football and hurling
Sky Sports' live GAA coverage for 2022 will get underway on April 16, with All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone facing Fermanagh, and the Wexford hurlers hosting Galway. In total, there will be 20 live GAA games on Sky Sports Arena this year.
The 20 live GAA games that will be shown on Sky Sports this summer have been announced.
Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA this year, and coverage gets underway on Saturday April 16, with a hurling-football double-header. The Leinster Hurling Championship kicks off with a heavyweight meeting of Wexford and Galway, before All-Ireland football champions Tyrone enter the fray against Fermanagh.
On Saturday April 23, Limerick and Waterford face off in the Munster Hurling Championship, preceded by Dublin's clash with the Model County.
Presenter Gráinne McElwain returns to our screens this year to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures. Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan, the Kingdom's four-time All-Ireland winner and Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy, and Donegal legend Jim McGuinness, will once again join Gráinne to provide expert insights and analysis for all Sky Sports GAA Football fixtures.
While Sky Sports GAA Hurling, insights and analysis will be provided by Galway's four-time All-Star Ollie Canning, the Banner County's two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O'Connor and Kilkenny's nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.
Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.
Live GAA matches on Sky Sports
April 16
Leinster SHC: Wexford vs Galway
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh vs Tyrone
April 23
Leinster SHC: Wexford vs Dublin
Munster SHC: Limerick vs Waterford
April 30
Ulster SFC: Monaghan vs Down
Leinster SFC: Dublin vs Offaly/Wexford
May 7
Munster SFC: Cork vs Kerry
May 14
Leinster SHC: Dublin vs Kilkenny
May 21
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny vs Wexford OR Galway vs Dublin
June 4
SFC Qualifiers: 1x Round 1 game
June 11
SFC Qualifiers: 2x Round 2 games
June 25
2x All Ireland SFC quarter-finals
July 2-3
2x All Ireland SHC semi-finals
July 9-10
2x All Ireland SFC semi-finals
July 17
All Ireland SHC final
July 24
All Ireland SFC final
A huge summer ahead
Speaking on the launch of Sky Sports GAA Championship fixtures and panel line up, CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said: "We are delighted to showcase the 2022 GAA Championships across Sky Sports Arena again this year. This year's line-up sees some exciting clashes in the hurling and football Championships, and we are thrilled to be broadcasting 20 games, 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.
"In addition to all the live action, we are delighted to welcome back Peter, Kieran, Jim, Ollie, Jamesie and JJ who will be providing their expert analysis and, no doubt, some heated debate. Together with Gráinne at the helm, we are looking forward to kicking off our coverage, for what is sure to be an action packed summer of GAA."
