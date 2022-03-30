Kerry and Mayo vying for National Football League title: Which side would benefit more from a victory?

David Clifford and Oisín Mullin during the teams' meeting earlier this month

Kerry and Mayo come to Croke Park on Sunday with lofty summer ambitions.

For both sides, a National League title would be no consolation should they fail to land the big one in July. Nor would either lament a league final defeat later in the year, should they win the All-Ireland title.

Nonetheless, claiming springtime honours would be a welcome fillip for either side as the championship appears on the horizon.

Kerry seeking a summer launchpad

If you count the shared-crown with Dublin last year, Kerry are seeking a third consecutive National League title on Sunday.

Under Peter Keane, they were unable to use those successes as a springboard for further success.

But Jack O'Connor has a track record of achieving exactly that. Across his previous two tenures as Kerry senior football manager, the Kingdom claimed league titles in 2004, 2006 and 2009. He also led the county to the Sam Maguire Cup on three occasions - in 2004, 2006 and 2009.

O'Connor places significant stock in the league

He has clearly placed significant stock in the league this year, and spoke of their plans after the victory over Mayo earlier this month.

"We wanted the league to test out a few things, play against different systems," he outlined.

"This was a very different test to the games we have played against the Donegals and the Monaghans. This was very different. There was fierce pace in this game for the month of March and Mayo gave us bagfuls there. It was great to be able to stand up to that. We haven't a huge amount of training done. Just bits and pieces. Great that the lads have the resilience to stand up to that.

"We are just putting emphasis on winning a few matches. I mean Mayo have a fantastic record down here (Tralee). I think I was involved the last time we beat Mayo down here in 2009, that is 13 years ago. We knew tonight was going to be touch and go. We are obviously down a few bodies with the likes of Seanie (O'Shea) and Paul Geaney and a few like that. We are trying to work on a set up where an individual drops out it is noticed really the way we play. That was pleasing."

O'Connor celebrates the victory over Armagh, which sealed Kerry's league final spot

O'Connor cut an animated figure on the sideline in Armagh two weeks ago, when the Munster side claimed their final berth. And his team selections throughout the campaign signalled that he has meant business right from the off this year.

Unlike other first-year managers in 2022, O'Connor did not need a rebuilding job. Instead he inherited a 'championship-ready' team, with the majority of components needed to win an All-Ireland title. His remit is simple: to get this group over the line and end an eight-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

Mayo looking to end the springtime campaign on a high

Kerry's opponents on Sunday afternoon know all about All-Ireland droughts. Although most in Mayo would scoff at Kerry growing impatient at their lack of success since 2014.

James Horan has used the National League to build his panel. He knows more than most about the value of depth. Mayo have been struck with some cruel injury blows in recent years. But despite such absences, along with a raft of retirements, the westerners have remained competitive at the top level.

In recent weeks, they have lost Tommy Conroy for the season, while Brendan Harrison was stretchered off against Kildare last Sunday.

Nonetheless, the return of Jason Doherty has been a boost, while there has been little clarity surrounding Cillian O'Connor. The championship's all-time top-scorer has not played since a 2021 league meeting with Clare, but James Horan said in February that the Ballintubber sharp-shooter would definitely see action during the league campaign.

Whenever he does return to the action, Mayo will boast a greater scoring threat.

Cillian O'Connor has not played since last June, after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury

Regardless of the result, Horan will know that more significant games lie ahead. After their National League final victory over Kerry three years ago, Mayo were brought crashing down to earth with a shock defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final.

The importance of the looming championship opener against Galway cannot be understated. With Division 3 and 4 teams not entering the qualifiers this summer, the back door will be fraught with danger. Even for a team with Mayo's impressive qualifier record, the direct route is paramount this summer.

Nonetheless, a victory over the favourites for the All-Ireland favourites on Sunday afternoon would provide a significant bounce.

Neither side would ever turn down a national title on Sunday afternoon. And it was prove a major statement of intent.

But ultimately, both of these teams will be defined by what transpires this summer.