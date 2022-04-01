Cork GAA only have themselves to blame in Munster semi-final venue row, says Peter Canavan

Peter Canavan was speaking at Sky Sports' 2022 GAA Championship season launch

Peter Canavan says that Cork GAA "only have themselves to blame" amidst the venue stand-off taking place ahead of their upcoming Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

The Rebels' meeting with the Kingdom was originally slated for a Lee-side venue. The 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable, as the stadium is being used for Ed Sheeran concerts the previous week.

Cork sought the game to be held in Páirc Uí Rinn, which can hold 11,000, but the Munster Council fixed the tie for Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney to allow for a bigger crowd.

The fact that Cork agreed to the concerts, it appeared that they put commerce before the priority of the players. Canavan feels the Ed Sheeran concerts complicated matters

The Cork football team have since re-affirmed their stance, stating they will not play the game at any venue other that Páirc Uí Rinn.

"It's a wee bit different to [the Newbridge or Nowhere episode]," opined Sky Sports pundit, Peter Canavan.

"The fact that Cork agreed to the concerts, it appeared that they put commerce before the priority of the players. So from that point of view, they have only themselves to blame to a certain extent, as a county.

"From a players' point of view, absolutely, if I was a Cork player, I would 100% be wanting to play the game in Cork, in Páirc Uí Rinn.

"The very fact that it followed hot on the heels of the Antrim debacle, with Corrigan Park, I think Corrigan Park's max is 4,000. Páirc Uí Rinn is 11,000. So they have grounds to say [it is a similar situation].

"And if the game was in Killarney, would there be any more than 15,000 at it? It's hard to know. Especially with most people expecting it to be a facile victory for Kerry. There may not be many more than 15,000.

"While they only have themselves to blame as a county in the first place, I fully understand the predicament of the players and managers. And I'd be wanting to play the game in Páirc Uí Rinn."

The Cork panel are holding their ground

Ultimately, Canavan expects the game to be played in Cork's secondary stadium, and for there to be an intense atmosphere.

"I don't think Páirc Uí Rinn is a poor venue. I think it's going to add to the game, the intensity of the game," he stated.

"If you recall the Mayo-Kildare game back then, in the 'Newbridge or Nowhere' game, if the game had been played in Croke Park, it would have been largely devoid of atmosphere compared to what it was that day.

"So if you get a packed Páirc Uí Rinn for Cork vs Kerry, it should add to the atmosphere of that game, and certainly not take away from the main clash in Munster."

The game on May 7 will be live on Sky Sports, one of 20 live games announced for 2022.