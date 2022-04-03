Roscommon 1-20 Galway 0-22: Late Diarmuid Murtagh goal steers Rossies to Division 2 title
Roscommon defeated Galway in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final at Croke Park; a late goal from Diarmuid Murtagh swung the contest as Anthony Cunningham's charges defeated their Connacht rivals
By Brian Barry at Croke Park
Last Updated: 03/04/22 3:55pm
Roscommon are Division 2 champions, as an injury-time goal from substitute Diarmuid Murtagh edged them past Galway, 1-20 to 0-22 at Croke Park.
The contest, which ebbed and flowed, was going right down to the wire and needed a moment of magic to separate the sides.
That came via Murtagh, who battled through the packed Galway defence late on and unleashed a fierce shot into the top corner.
It rounds off a hugely impressive springtime for Anthony Cunningham's side, who look now forward to the Connacht Championship with real confidence.
The first-half was all about Paul Conroy. The Galway midfielder pulled the strings, and also went on a scoring spree. He kicked five exceptional points, leading the charge for Pádraic Joyce's side.
Conroy helped Galway into an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead but the Rossies then countered. Conor Cox was accurate from frees and open play, as Cunninham's charges began to turn the tide.
They worked their way into a 0-7 to 0-5 advantage and it could have been a greater lead were it not for an exceptional Conor Flaherty save which denied Ultan Harney.
The Tribesmen also had a goal chance, but Dessie Conneely's fierce shot came off the crossbar.
With both sides struggling to secure possession on their own kick-outs, it was a tit-for-tat contest. And Conroy's fifth of the match ensured it was level, 0-9 apiece at the half-way mark.
Damien Comer nudged Galway into the lead within seconds of throw-in, but the Rossies then took control. They rattled off four points without reply, two of which came from goal shots parried over the bar.
Donie Smith, Conor Cox and Ciaráin Murtagh tagged on further scores, to give their side a 0-17 to 0-12 lead.
However, the introduction of Shane Walsh gave the Tribesmen real impetus and he spearheaded a comeback. Galway scored six without reply to take the lead.
The contest was finely poised, 0-19 apiece as the game entered injury time.
With the game there to be won, it was Diarmuid Murtagh who took command in the 71st minute. The St Faithleach's clubman slalomed through a host of Galway defenders before blasting it into the net.
Galway did pull two points back but the Rossies held on for a narrow victory.
Roscommon now approach the championship with a pep in their step.
For Galway, bigger tests lie ahead with the Connacht Championship opener against Mayo in three weeks' time. Joyce will likely have stayed in Croke Park for the Division 1 final to take a look at their upcoming championship opponents.
Scorers
Roscommon: Conor Cox (0-5, 0-4f), Donie Smith (0-5, 0-2f), Diarmuid Murtagh (1-1), Ciaráin Murtagh (0-4, 0-1f), Eddie Nolan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 '45), Cian McKeon (0-2), Keith Doyle (0-1).
Galway: Paul Conroy (0-6), Damien Comer (0-4), Robert Finnerty (0-3, 0-1f, 0-1m), Dessie Conneely (0-3, 0-1f), Matthew Tierney (0-2), Seán Kelly (0-1), Johnny Heaney (0-1), Finnian Ó Laoi (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-1).
Teams
Roscommon
1. Colm Lavin
2. David Murray
3. Brian Stack
4. Eoin McCormack
21. Niall Kilroy
6. Niall Daly
7. Ronan Daly
8. Ultan Harney
9. Eddie Nolan
10. Ciaráin Murtagh
11. Enda Smith
12. Cathal Heneghan
13. Cian McKeon
14. Donie Smith
15. Conor Cox
Subs
Keith Doyle for Cian McKeon (61)
Diarmuid Murtagh for Conor Cox (64)
Andrew Glennon for Donie Smith (69)
Conor Hussey for Cathal Heneghan (75)
Galway
1. Conor Flaherty
4. Liam Silke
19. Seán Fitzgerald
2. Jack Glynn
12. Johnny Heaney
3. Kieran Molloy
6. John Daly
9. Paul Conroy
10. Matthew Tierney
8. Seán Kelly
11. Niall Daly
25. Finnian Ó Laoi
13. Robert Finnerty
14. Damien Comer
15. Dessie Conneely
Subs
Johnny McGrath for John Daly (48)
Shane Walsh for Jack Glynn (48)
Connor Gleeson for Conor Flaherty (52)
James McLoughlin for Niall Daly (54)
Tony Gill for Finnian Ó Laoi (65 - temp)
Patrick Kelly for Robert Finnerty (70)